Today’s Games: Tigres vs Chivas, live the match of day 16 of the Apertura 2021: Liga MX result

Live score: Tigres 2-1 Chivas | Liga MX – Matchday 16 Apertura 2021

Tigres 2-1 Chivas | Min. 90 + 6 | IT’S OVER! The Tigres take the victory over Guadalajara, a moved game that Gignac defined with a double. Those of Miguel Herrera go to third place in the general table.

Tigres 2-1 Chivas | Min. 90 | We come to the end of regular time. The fourth official indicates that six minutes will be added, Guadalajara has possession, Tigres gets in defense waiting for a counter.

Tigres 2-1 Chivas | Min. 89 | Shot by Chicote Calderón, the left-footed shot from the middle distance goes to the side.

Tigres 2-1 Chivas | Min. 86 | GOOOOOOOL OF CHIVAS !! Discounts the visit courtesy of Uriel Antuna. Brilliant assistance from Canelo Angulo, filtered pass behind Salcedo’s back, Antuna defines before Guido’s opening and Nahuel’s bilge. Guadalajara is approaching.

Tigres 2-0 Chivas | Min. 80 | Molina and the ‘Chino’ Huerta leave, Zaldívar and Cisneros enter. We enter the last 10 minutes of the game.

Tigres 2-0 Chivas | Min. 79 | GOOOOOOOL OF THE TIGERS, DOUBLE OF GIGNAAAAAAC !! Tremendous play by the locals. Pass to depth for Dueñas, who reaches the area and puts a delayed diagonal for Gignac, who first sends it to the bottom of the nets.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 77 | To the stick! Guadalajara does not lower his arms, Antuna finishes at the second post and sends the ball to the metal. Close the rojiblanco tie.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 76 | There are also two changes to the premises. David Ayala and Carlos González enter, they will occupy the Vigón and Quiñones sites.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 72 | Double flock adjustment. Cisneros and Mayorga leave, those who will have minutes are Uriel Antuna and Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 70 | WHAT A GUDIÑO SHORTCUT! Chaka Rodríguez overflows on the right, center to the area that Gignac finishes off with a head. The Frenchman wins the duel against Pollo Briseño, but finds himself with a save from the visiting goalkeeper.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 66 | Herrera makes another move. To the field Leo Fernández, the one who leaves is Diente López.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 66 | Chilena del Pollo Briseño within the area! The defender measures it inside the area and the shot is thrown that ends up in the hands of Nahuel.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 63 | Add Mayorga to the caution list. Left side late entry.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 62 | There is yellow card for Chaka Rodríguez, for a foul on César Huerta on the left wing.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 61 | Molina reappears in the area! Huerta’s left center, Molina finishes off from the right, a volley that Salcedo covers. Warn the Herd.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 60 | It will be modified by Miguel Herrera. It’s all for Rafael Carioca, the one who enters is Jesús Dueñas. The Brazilian’s annoyance at the change is evident, he goes straight to the locker room, without shaking hands with his teammate or his coach.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 58 | Mayorga mid-distance test, left-footer that is overlooked. Guadalajara insists.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 56 | CANCELEDOOOOO !! The referee receives the help of the VAR, Molina was ahead at the time of Huerta’s center. The both visitor is canceled.

Tigres 1-1 Chivas | Min. 55 | GOOOOOOOL OF THE CHIVAS !! Jesús Molina ties the score with a header from the penalty spot. Action from the left, César Huerta hits a service that is headed by the rojiblanco captain. It looked like Molina’s forward position.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 54 | Vigón tries without luck from outside the area. So far we have no dangers in the arches.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 48 | Gignac is encouraged once again from a free kick. This time his shot is very wide, he goes to the rostrum.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 46 | Quickly we have yellow, it is for Briseño for putting Quiñones’s arm at the neck. The central of the Flock will now play conditioned.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 46 | The meeting resumes in Nuevo León. Visitors move, there were no changes at halftime.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 45 + 3 | We are going to rest! Tigres have the smallest advantage after the first 45 minutes, thanks to a free kick goal from Gignac.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 45 | The fourth official indicates that three minutes will be added. The first half came from more to less, a goal by Gignac so far is decisive.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 42 | Great triangulation of Tigres: from Carioca to Vigón, who head-to-head the Tooth. The Uruguayan controls and in the second touch he tries to shoot from the left, but covers the visitor’s rear.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 39 | Tremendous shot of Gignac that covers Sepúlveda head. The defender is shaken by the Frenchman’s violent right hand.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 35 | The locals warn. Diente López feints from the left, the space opens up and hits a shot-center that Gignac finishes off first. The ball ends up in the stands.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 33 | To frame the tunnel with a footprint of the Diente López in the middle of the field. The Uruguayan gives us a flash of magic.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 27 | And a new yellow card is coming, it is for Carlos Cisneros who throws a ball to Quiñones when he already controlled another ball after a hands off.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 23 | A second preventive arrives, again for the locals. Hugo Ayala is painted yellow for a foul on Brizuela’s back.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 21 | Close to Guadalajara! Canelo Angulo is filtered by the right of the area, he hits a shot that goes from one side. Third shot of the visit, second that does not lead to the goal.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 20 | I said, we have the first change of the game. The injured Flores retires, leaving his place to Fernando Beltrán.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 17 | Note that as a result of the previous action, Flores is lying on the pitch. His left thigh hurts, he will not be able to continue in the match and the first modification will come.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 16 | Gignac got up early in the hands-off. The Frenchman sends deep for the Diente López, who fails to define in a good way before the departure of Gudiño.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 10 | Huge defensive action from Chaka! The side disarms Isaác Brizuela, who had received inside the area, with a sweep. In the play, the element of the Tigers is stretched out, who was knocked down by Hugo Ayala as a result of inertia.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 9 | The first yellow card arrives, it is for Nahuel Guzmán for making time when resuming a set piece.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 6 | Guadalajara responds twice, both from the air. In a first corner kick, Pollo Briseño finishes off and Javier Aquino saves on the line; in immediate action, again from the corner, the Rebaño defender himself finished off but now over the top.

Tigres 1-0 Chivas | Min. 4 | GOOOOOOOOOOOL OF GIGNAC, GOAL OF THE FRENCH !! Mid-distance free kick, the forward of the felines charges from the right, overcomes the barrier and sends it to save before the throw of Raúl Gudiño.

Tigres 0-0 Chivas | Min. 1 | First approximation of the visit. Mayorga appears on the left wing, cuts to the right and hits a diagonal that Huerta cannot finish. A hand is called in the action.

Tigres 0-0 Chivas | Min. 1 | IT IS PLAYED ON THE VOLCANO! The Tigers move the round, looking for the first offense of the duel. It is crucial for both teams to get victory today.

21:05 hours | The two teams jump onto the pitch! Guadalajara today will go out onto the field wearing a white outfit with pink tones, joining the fight against breast cancer; Tigres will appear with their classic yellow sweater and blue details.

21:00 hours | Good news for Chivas on another front: the match between Pachuca and Pumas is over, tied to one goal that is convenient for the rojiblancos facing the closing of the tournament.

20:50 hours | Terrifying night at the Volcano. Costumes not only in the stands, but also on the court with the official mascot, Tigre Peluche!

20:40 hours | Eye that Chivas have not scored more than one goal in the same game in their last 10 games. In this period they have left Rayados, Pumas, Pachuca, América and Toluca at zero.

20:30 hours | The last antecedent between both teams occurred on May 1, on matchday 17 of the Clausura 2021 tournament. The result ended with a goalless draw in Guadalajara; in fact things are even in the most recent five games: two wins per side, in addition to the aforementioned draw.

20:20 hours | Tigres is, together with América, the only team that is undefeated at home in the Apertura 2021. The people of Monterrey have two wins and five draws in seven games, in addition to 10 goals in favor and four against; Guadalajara, on the other hand, has only won one of its seven away games: five equalities and one defeat complete the figures.

Chivas lineup

20:10 hours | There is also the XI of Chivas: Raúl Gudiño, Alejandro Mayorga, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Carlos Cisneros, Jesús Molina, Alan Torres, Sergio Flores, Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo, Isaác Brizuela and César Huerta.

Tigers lineup

20:05 hours | We have lineups! This is how Tigres will come out tonight: Nahuel Guzmán, Carlos Salcedo, Hugo Ayala, Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Juan Pablo Vigón, Luis Quiñones, Nicolás ‘Diente’ López and André-Pierre Gignac.

Tigres and Chivas a large part of their aspirations are at stake in the tournament Opening 2021 of Liga MX. Welcome and welcome to the minute by minute of MARCA Claro! My name is Alan Osornio and I will bring you all the details of the game between felines and rojiblancos, corresponding to the matchday 16 of the tournament. The meeting will begin at 9:10 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the University.

Those led by Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera arrive in the fourth position of the table with 22 points, product of five wins, seven draws and three losses. A win tonight would elevate them to third place in the rankings.

On the other side will be those of Marcelo Michel Leaño, today we twelfth of the general with 19 units (4 JG, 7 JE and 4 JP). A disaster in the Volcano could make them fall two steps, complicating their outlook Heading to the last date of the regular phase.

