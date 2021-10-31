Tigres vs Chivas Result | Final score Tigres beat Chivas 2-1 with a double from Gignac | SUMMARY AND GOALS | SPORT-TOTAL

In the absence of a date for the end of the regular stage of the Opening 2021, Tigers gave a hard blow to Chivas and he won a key game thanks to a double from André-Pierre Gignac, the usual scorer. At the University stadium, those of ‘Piojo’ Herrera obtained a triumph that leaves them in third place and they are close to ensuring their classification among the first four squares.

The game was favorable to Tigres from the first minutes. André-Pierre Gignac at 4 minutes of play scored a great goal with a free kick, a goal that will remain in the history of the Tigers vs. Chivas for short Liga MX tournaments.

In the second stage, Tigres was also quite comfortable but it was after 20 minutes that Chivas began to take the initiative and had some chances to put the tie. However, at his best came the thrust of Gignac, who received a great rating from Arias and extended the advantage for the locals.

At the end, a goal against Guido Pizarro put the match on hold, but the result would be favorable to Tigres. With this result, the Monterrey team is in third position with 25 points, while Chivas with 19 points is in twelfth place and is in danger of being left out of the league.

Goals from Gignac vs. Chivas

Tigres 2-0 Chivas: Gignac double. (video: @ ROMANGUEVARA15)

Tigres 1-0 Chivas: Gignac’s free kick goal. (Video: TUDN)



Lineups of Tigres and Chivas

Tigers: Nahuel Guzmán; Luis Rodríguez, Hugo Ayala, Guido Pizarro, Carlos Salcedo, Javier Aquino; Rafael Carioca, Juan Pablo Vigón; Luis Quiñones, Nico López, André-Pierre Gignac.

Chivas: Raúl Gudiño; Carlos Cisneros, Antonio Briseño, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Alejandro Mayorga; Jesús Molina, Sergio Flores, Alan Torres; Isaac Brizuela, Jesús Angulo, César Huerta.

Tigers vs. Chivas live: minute by minute online

The match between Tigres and Chivas de Guadalajara will be broadcast on TUDN, Channel 5 (Televisa) and Afizzionado’s signals. In addition, you can follow the minute by minute on the El Comercio website.

Tigers vs. Chivas de Guadalajara: possible alignments

Tigres: N. Guzmán, L. Rodríguez, D. Reyes, H. Ayala, J. Aquino, G. Pizarro, J. Vigon, R. De Souza, L. Quiñones, N. López and A. Gignac

Chivas: R. Gudiño, J. Sánchez, H. Mier, G. Sepúlveda, A. Mayorga; A. Torres, F. Beltrán, S. Flores; I. Brizuela, U. Antuna, C. Huerta.

Tigers vs. Chivas de Guadalajara: the preview

Tigres comes to the game against Chivas de Guadalajara with a 1-0 loss to América, but ‘Piojo’ is confident that his team will win their last two games to go directly to the quarterfinals of Liga MX.

“It is not up to us to be in second place, if it is up to us to qualify among the first four, but we still have to win the six points, we force Atlas to lose those games to get fully into that position, but we will do everything. possible to fight the best you can, win against Chivas and then win the last one at home ”, highlighted the ‘Piojo’.

On the sidewalk in front is the Chivas de Guadalajara, who on the previous day of Liga MX tied for the minimum with Cruz Azul and added their second consecutive tie. Against Tigres, the Flock wants to add three and return to the path of victory.