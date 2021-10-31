Summary of the match Toluca vs León (0-0). VIDEO”

Editorial Mediotiempo

Toluca, State of Mexico / 10.31.2021 14:16:45





A goalless draw leaves Toluca and Leon with the chances of losing one of the privileged places for the direct Liguilla. Although the Scarlets must remain as fourth, the reality is that the margin of error is reduced after the game this Sunday.

An intense confrontation in its first 45 minutes, but with few scoring opportunities for both teams. Leon seemed to have the opportunity with a play in which Gustavo Gutierrez made a mistake about Santiago Colombatto within the area that in the first instance was marked as a penalty, but after a review in the VAR, Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava annulled the decision that he had taken.

The final stretch of the first half passed without further details. For the complement, Hernán Cristante was forced to change with the departure of Pedro Alexis Canelo due to injury and instead entered Michael Estrada.

Ariel holan He also responded with an offensive movement giving way to Emanuel Gigliotti by Omar Fernandez. However, no movement had an effect in such a locked game in midfield.

It was thus that the marker had no movement and distributed the mutiny, giving one point for each side. Toluca reached 24 points and at the end of this penultimate day it will keep scratching the fourth position, because despite a triumph of Blue Cross o Striped at the close of the date, it may not be exceeded.

The problem for the Devils is the pending match between the emeralds and celestial, because the one who wins this duel will be displacing the scarlet squad snatching the privileged place direct classification.