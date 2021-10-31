Stove Football 2021 – Transfers: Matías Almeyda would be a candidate to lead the renewed Newcastle

ANDl new and billionaire Premier League Newcastle He has already started all his machinery to integrate his dream squad, and one of the most important pieces is that of technical director, to which internationally renowned coaches aspire, and this day a new candidate would have joined that list and would be neither more nor less than the Chivas technician Matías Almeyda, who currently directs in the United States MLS and is looking for new challenges.

According to the Italian media Tuttomercato, Argentine Almeyda would be the new member of the list of candidates for the Urracas bench, where names such as those of Unai Emery, Roberto Martínez, Steven Gerrard and Paulo Fonseca.

This assertion is based on a possible survey that the new Newcastle directive would have carried out in the surroundings of Matías Almeyda, who in recent months has also been related to the Guadalajara for a second stage, before the irregular present experienced by the Guadalajara group.

The selection of the new coach and the bomb reinforcements could be finalized at Newcastle as soon as in the next transfer period, since at present the club is placed in the penultimate place of the classification, occupying one of the three places that cause the loss of the category.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What happens if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who can and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents should I bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state