Pachuca vs Pumas: Goals, summary and videos

The triumph got out of hand Cougars and if he aspires to Repechage, his tournament closing must be perfect. Despite having started with intensity and taking the advantage thanks to the goal of Washington Corozo, Pachuca he managed to avoid defeat and end up distributing units.

The university students appeared with the firm conviction of taking the victory and this was reflected not only on the scoreboard, but also in their attitude. From the first minutes they proposed, disputed the ball, looked for the ideal opportunity to score and Washington Corozo found it.

In association with Juan Dinenno, the Ecuadorian winger took advantage of his speed and thanks to the service of ‘Dinegol‘, he managed to make a shot that pierced Óscar Ustari’s nets, thus making his third score so far this Apertura 2021 and with this advantage they finished the first half.

However, the Tuzos, aware that these last commitments are of vital importance to be able to be in Repechage, they were not willing to give units easily and for the complement they showed greater pressure although at least three obvious scoring opportunities were lost.

At minute 54, Bryan gonzalez He was close to being able to equal the result, but his shot was in the post and the counter-shot was in the hands of Alfredo Talavera, and despite the fact that moments later they tried a couple of plays, one was deflected from the feline arc and the other went to the side.

Those of Hidalgo insisted until the last moment and hope returned thanks to the penalty that he converted Yairo Moreno after a foul committed by the winger auriazul Alan Mozo, an entry that revitalized the Bella Airosa team, relieved them a bit of pressure and ended up dividing units between both squads.

