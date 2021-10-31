Jonathan Rodríguez will not start against the Eagles

When it seemed that Jonathan Rodriguez He was beginning to find his best form, everything points to the ‘Little head‘will not start before America this sunday in the Aztec stadium.

Apparently the Uruguayan striker is in optimal condition to compete, so his substitution is due exclusively to a technical decision of Juan Reynoso.

In case of confirming the substitution of Jonathan Rodriguez in view of America, Blue Cross will lose the best celestial gunner to the Eagles since 2018, well ‘Little head‘He has scored three goals for the azulcremas.

Rodriguez going through a difficult time with Blue Cross, since the overload of matches with Machine and the constant calls of the Uruguayan team have consumed the South American battering ram in the semester.

As far as goals are concerned, the Uruguayan attacker barely accumulates two in the tournament, the last one on the previous date against the Guadalajara.

Another situation that has diminished the ‘Little head‘is the lack of titles throughout the campaign, as he barely accumulates six and has not been able to string together more than three, as he did between the dates came to seven and 13 to 15.

