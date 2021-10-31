FC Barcelona suffers a painful loss to face Dynamo Kiev

The bad news does not stop in the Blaugrana team, since this Sunday, the medical team of the FC Barcelona revealed in his social networks the physical state of his defense, Pique, who did not finish the match against Deportivo Alavés.

The experienced Spanish defender suffered an elongation in the soleus of his right leg, for which he will cause a loss for the match of Champions League against him Dynamo of Kiev, I find that they are bound to win for their aspirations to advance to the round.

“The tests carried out this morning have shown that the first team player Gerard Piqué has an elongation in the soleus of his right leg. It is low and the evolution will mark availability.”

Of course, the Culé fans did not wait and questioned the club’s physical trainers, since they consider that in the current tournament, injuries have been a recurring theme at the club.