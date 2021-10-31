COVID-19 aroused greater interest in young people to study the Bachelor of Medicine – La Prensa

Fortunately or regrettably, the COVID-19 raised some deficiencies within the field of medicine in this country, hence, in theYoung people have aroused greater interest in embracing the Bachelor of Medicine, a humanitarian profession, which, along with Nursing, were together in the first lines of action of the pandemic, in the care of patients with COVID.

This is how the medical teacher and director of the Bachelor of Medicine at the Technological University of Mexico (UNITEC) Campus Atizapán, dSpeaker Marisol García Malagón, who stated that the pandemic of COVID-19, from the empathy of the students with whom they have been affected by the SARS-Cov 2, interest in this career increased.

The Dr. García Malagón, General Physician from UNAM and Master in Clinical Nutrition, shared that the curriculum of the career of Medicine at UNITEC It involves comprehensive learning and includes state-of-the-art technological tools.

“The Medicine career at UNITEC Atizapán has state-of-the-art technology, for this degree the University has some very sophisticated software. One of them, for example, makes that, by means of virtual dissection, the student can learn the basic subjects of the career such as anatomy, histology, physiology, even ”, the academic explained.

The technology of this tool in which future doctors graduated from UNITEC Campus Atizapán study, is a platform of real human anatomy in three dimensions, totally segmented. Students can visualize anatomy exactly as they would in a cadaver, individual structures are accurately reconstructed in 3D, resulting in an unprecedented level of real and accurate anatomy, dissectable in 3D as well. This software presents this anatomy on a fully interactive and life-size touch screen, in the form of an operating room bed.

The second software that is available to medical students at UNITEC Atizapán, presents cases of analysis of anatomy, pathologies, trauma, orthopedics, histology, oncology, surgery and other specialties; grounding medical education in real clinical situations and revealing the central role played by radiology and histology throughout the life of the patient.

The tool allows medical staff and students to gain a better understanding of the anatomy and functions of the body, the variation between individuals and of more serious diseases.

In such a way, commented the teaching doctor, that with the softwares, students benefit by generating the bases without having to harm a life, “in medicine you cannot spoil learning, we cannot afford that luxury because we work with lives, the acquisition and possession of this kind of simulators allows generate stability without harming a second, without harming others, that is, learning an anatomy, a physiology with these sophisticated softwares including technology in learning ”, he said.

According to the Dr. Marisol GarcíaAlthough UNITEC is focused on training high-quality general practitioners, the training they acquire allows them to continue studying a specialty. “Our student will have all the necessary conditions and possible academic knowledge to be able to take a medical residency exam.”

The degree in Medicine at UNITEC, consists of 8 semesters plus a year of Undergraduate medical internship, plus a year of Social Service, each semester has a subject generated regarding clinical ability; “In each semester the student will find that he has to generate certain skills to reinforce his knowledge, in addition that from the third year he goes to his clinical field to generate stability, not in the simulators, but in patients themselves, reinforcing the part of the procedures ”, he concluded.

