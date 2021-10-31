Cabildo de Cuautla could go to jail for Abusive Exercise of Duties – El Sol de Cuautla

Both the municipal president of Cuautla and the Cabildo in general, could go to jail for the crime of Abusive Exercise of Functions, after they approved early discounts in respect of the Property Tax 2022.

It was last September 29 when the Twenty-Fifth Ordinary Session of the Cabildo was held where it was unanimously approved to grant a 50 percent discount in the advance payment of the Property Tax 2022, to all older adults with one or more properties in their possession. name, in the remainder of this year. In the same way, they authorized to grant, for the rest of the taxpayers, a 25 percent discount in the month of October; 20 percent in the month of November and 15 percent during December.

However, this campaign was illegally approved, since it is considered an Abusive Exercise of Functions, which is supported by Article 276 of the Penal Code of the State of Morelos in its Section III.

The elected mayor of Cuautla, Rodrigo Arredondo López, indicated that as a result he will file the corresponding criminal complaints against the mayor and members of the Cabildo.

“The matter is serious, because you cannot make discounts that are detrimental to the Municipal Public Treasury, much less when it is in a fiscal year that does not correspond to you. The property tax is used for public works and public services and the fact that a council is giving it away hits the citizens of Cuautla, this is a crime that obviously we are going to have to observe, it is a fact that it is a very serious criminal offense and we will make the corresponding complaint against whoever is responsible, “said the elected mayor.

The crime of Abusive Exercise of Functions establishes sanctions for those entities that “unduly grant deductions or subsidies on taxes, rights, products, uses, in general on tax revenues and on prices and rates of goods.”

Arredondo López said that he has already spoken with some council members who he has told to stop this situation because if it is going to generate a crime, “I do not know who advised them or why they did it, when those affected are the citizens, since taxes are charged to carry out public services and works ”.