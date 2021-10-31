Barça failed to get past the draw against Alavés after Koeman’s departure

A Barça powerless in the first match after the cessation of Ronald Koeman he was not able to impose himself on Alaves, which took a point from a Camp Nou with only 37,278 viewers after Luis Rioja will manage to equal the great goal of Memphis Depay who opened the scoring at the start of the second half.

To the Barça it was seen him the intention to demonstrate, although without luck, that a different reality is possible with another ideologue on the bench. Meanwhile the chosen one Xavi Hernandez, He added a new victory this Saturday with Al Sadd waiting to solve the contractual problems to leave the Qatari club.

But the first chance to score did not come until minute 17, when a hyperactive Eric Garcia hooked a header that Antonio Sivera, substitute for the injured Fernando Pacheco placeholder image, cleared ‘in extremis’.

For his part, Alaves, robust in defense, failed to disturb Marc-André Ter Stegen until half an hour with another header. The attempt to Edgar mendez he went too far from the arch Blaugrana.

This action gave air to the Vitoria group, which managed to get rid for the first time of the hitherto constant, although sterile, attack of the Barça. And the party fell asleep as the break loomed.

Before it comes, Sergio Aguero gave a scare to Camp Nou lying on the floor after showing symptoms of dizziness. The Argentine walked away from the field and was transferred to a hospital to undergo medical examinations.

The lost magic returned to the feet of Memphis and as soon as the second half began, in the 49th minute, his right foot invented a shot in the form of a parabola that was embedded in Sivera’s left square. The Camp Nou he freed himself and the Dutchman celebrated with his characteristic gesture of covering his ears.

But the joy Blaugrana it only lasted three minutes. Those that took Luis Rioja in piercing the center of Barça’s defense, very soft, with an individual play in which he relied on Joselu before dribbling to Ter Stegen and mark an empty door.

The visiting goal enraged Barjuan’s men, who overcame the blow at first and had two clear chances at Memphis’ feet to score the second goal. In the first, Gavi assisted him and the ball crashed into the right post after hitting it over Sivera and, in the second, it was Nico González who left him alone before the visiting goalkeeper, who repelled the ball.

