The millionaires tax proposed by the US outrages Elon Musk

You have successfully registered
Please click the link in the email sent to

Economy (referential image) - Sputnik Mundo, 1920

Economy

Sputnik explains complex economic processes in simple words.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211029/el-impuesto-a-millonarios-propuesto-por-eeuu-indigna-a-elon-musk-1117670146.html

The millionaires tax proposed by the US outrages Elon Musk

The millionaires tax proposed by the US outrages Elon Musk

The businessman Elon Musk, the largest billionaire according to Forbes magazine, has lashed out at the so-called billionaire tax that … 10.29.2021, Sputnik World

2021-10-29T12: 04 + 0000

2021-10-29T12: 04 + 0000

2021-10-29T12: 04 + 0000

economy

elon musk

🖼️ cartoons

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1117670018_0:34:1890:1097_1920x0_80_0_0_5687410007c7bcb549fc0cc9b6766553.jpg

The SpaceX founder made his views clear by responding to a tweet whose author suggested in a letter urging lawmakers not to support Senator Ron Wyden’s proposal to tax undeclared capital gains. To tax the growth of the wealth of billionaires, Congress will soon move on to the millionaires, and from them to the owners of more modest investments. The mogul’s fortune, according to Forbes, this week is close to 300,000 million dollars thanks to Tesla shares soaring, making him the richest man in the world. Joe Biden’s Democrats support a new injection of a trillion dollars into the economy through a special tax for the super-rich. Right now, there are more than 700 American billionaires paying taxes at a much lower rate than ordinary Americans.

2021

Vitaly Podvitski

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/108837/37/1088373742_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_51fedab5d5168dd79da1c2051251ebca.jpg

Vitaly Podvitski

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/108837/37/1088373742_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_51fedab5d5168dd79da1c2051251ebca.jpg

News

es_ES

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1117670018_191:0:1699:1131_1920x0_80_0_0_10a06a1e8060a264dcf57896b224bdd3.jpg

elon musk, 🖼️ cartoons

Vitaly Podvitski - Sputnik World

The businessman Elon Musk, the largest billionaire according to Forbes magazine, has lashed out at the so-called billionaire tax that Democrats proposed in the US Congress.

The SpaceX founder made his views clear by responding to a tweet whose author suggested in a letter urging lawmakers not to support Senator Ron Wyden’s proposal to tax undeclared capital gains.

The letter’s author contends that if billionaires’ wealth growth begins to be taxed, Congress will soon move on to the millionaires, and from them to the more modest investment owners.

“Exactly. In the end they will run out of other people’s money and then they will come after you,” Musk replied.

The mogul’s fortune, according to Forbes, is close to $ 300 billion this week thanks to the rise in Tesla shares, making him the richest man in the world.

Joe Biden’s Democrats support a new trillion dollar injection into the economy through a special tax for the super-rich. Right now, there are more than 700 American billionaires paying taxes at a much lower rate than ordinary Americans.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2021 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button