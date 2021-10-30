The millionaires tax proposed by the US outrages Elon Musk

The businessman Elon Musk, the largest billionaire according to Forbes magazine, has lashed out at the so-called billionaire tax that Democrats proposed in the US Congress.

The SpaceX founder made his views clear by responding to a tweet whose author suggested in a letter urging lawmakers not to support Senator Ron Wyden’s proposal to tax undeclared capital gains.

The letter’s author contends that if billionaires’ wealth growth begins to be taxed, Congress will soon move on to the millionaires, and from them to the more modest investment owners.

“Exactly. In the end they will run out of other people’s money and then they will come after you,” Musk replied.

The mogul’s fortune, according to Forbes, is close to $ 300 billion this week thanks to the rise in Tesla shares, making him the richest man in the world.