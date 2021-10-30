Summary of the match FC Juárez vs Puebla (0-2). GOALS

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.29.2021 23:15:17





The reward of the project Nicolas Larcamon seems to be closer. Puebla defeated the Bravos de Juárez tonight in a match in which the Argentine coach knew how to neutralize the strategy of Ricardo Ferretti.

Cristian Tabó and Guillermo Martinez They were in charge of the goals for a resounding 2-0 that has the Strip with a total of 21 points to climb to sixth place at the beginning of this Matchday 16 and thus be placed in the positions that obtain the benefit of the locality in the Repechage.

The goals fell in the Olympic Benito Juárez in the second part of the collation. Maximiliano Araujo stole a ball from midfield and led it to the area where he leaked to Tabó, who before the departure of Hugo González defined and opened the scoring.

Three minutes later, the frontiersmen were again victims of inattention and again the Stripe got a ball in midfield. This time it was Pablo Parra, the player leaned on a couple of teammates and George Corral ended up sending a high pass.

Memo Martinez entered the area and before the mark of Jose Juan Garcia Manriquez, finished off with his head without any difficulty and in the background González could not avoid the fall of his bow with the 2-0.

Without more, Puebla defeated some Braves who will close the tournament with a terrible performance by finishing at the bottom of the table with teams like Queretaro and Xolos. Although they have a mathematical chance of achieving the Repechage, with tonight’s loss the percentage decreased greatly as they were forced to win at the close of the tournament and wait for a combination of results with Santos, Pumas, Atlético San Luis and Pachuca.