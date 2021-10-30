Rafael Márquez revealed why Pep Guardiola fired him from Barcelona

Hobby

Rafael Márquez had a great stage in professional football alongside Barcelona, ​​a Spanish team in which he played for seven seasons, but it was Josep Guardiola, then coach of the culé team, who decided to put it aside.

Everything changed in a duel against Chelsea in the Champions League in 2009, the date on which the former Mexican defender was injured, leaving him out of the remainder of the campaign.

“I was a starter, but when he comes back from the injury, Pep stops taking me into account, He would take me to the games and send me to the rostrum, “said Márquez for the program. The beach bar.

Despite this situation, Rafa Márquez continued working, although he was sincere when saying that it was exasperating for him, since he always had a “winning mentality” and he could not be seen on the bench, so he decided to speak with the then Blaugrana coach.

“At the time I spoke with Guardiola and He told me that he trusted others, that if I wanted to leave, I would leave, I had the doors open and I left“Rafa recalled.

After this conversation with Pep Guardiola, the former national team decided to leave the club to join the New York Red Bull of the MLS.

Despite living this situation with the Spanish coach, Rafael Márquez did not hesitate to say that Guardiola is the best coach, although it was Ricardo Lavolpe who marked his career as a footballer.

“Guardiola is the best of all because obviously he has a lot of idea about football, but mostly because it works. Every time he is in a field, he gives his best so that things turn out the way you want, he is a perfectionist and that makes him different from the others “.

