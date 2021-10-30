Radamel Falcao shared his latest achievement after his goal with Rayo Vallecano against Barcelona

Radamel Falcao was the star in Rayo Vallecano’s 1-0 win over Barcelona by scoring the only goal and was surprised by a mention from the club.

For Radamel Falcao, his arrival at Rayo Vallecano means his football rebirth and was reflected in the 1-0 victory against Barcelona in which he was the author of the only goal and the club ended up recognizing it.

The Tiger He became one of the most beloved elements by the fans and one of the most valued by the coaching staff led by Andoni Iraola, who usually places him both as a starter and from the substitute bench.

In the last game, the former Galatasaray managed to win the only score of the game showing off his football resources and making it clear that his validity remains intact against rival defenders.

Faced with this situation, from the Vallecas club they decided to give him an honorable mention for his great present and that, thanks to the fans, they ended up delivering him after his performance against the culé.

Although the month of October is ending, the directors ended up giving him the “five-star player” award by choice of the fans of the Spanish club who stressed the importance of the player in the tactical structure of the team.

Radamel Falcao continues to be pampered by the fans and by the team’s managers, so it is expected that he can continue to stretch his good football moment in the next match on Monday against Celta de Vigo for La Liga Santander.