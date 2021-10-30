Profeco Calls Audi Vehicles for Overhaul; have air bag failures

The cars that were recalled are from 2000 and 2001. Photo: Getty / Archive

If you are the owner of a Audi vehicle, you may have to go to an official dealer, as they reported an air bag malfunction on some models, reported the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco).

Which Audi models are the ones with the fault?

The models that have been recalled are the following:

All those mentioned above are from the year 2000.

As well as the A4 and S6, year 2001

In a statement, the Profeco indicated that the fault is in the driver’s side airbag; For this reason, in a possible accident, it may not adequately protect the occupant of the vehicle, because it could be activated with a delay or the gas generator does not charge it with enough air.

“Cars that could present this problem should be reviewed and, where appropriate, the gas generator corresponding to the air bag should be replaced. From the year 2000, there are 288 Audi units of the type A4, 267 of the TT, 112 of the A6 and six of the A8; while from the year 2001 there are 675 units of the Audi A4 and two of the S6 ”, indicated Profeco.

The service has no cost; Audi authorized dealer network will provide repair

“The campaign began on October 14 and the service will be at no cost to consumers; Volkswagen communicated to its Audi Authorized Dealer Network about the actions to be taken in order to announce the call for review ”, mentioned the Attorney General’s Office.

So far, there are no reports of damage or incidents in vehicles marketed in the country. For more information, you can contact Audi at 800-849-2383 or write an email to the following address: mail@audi.com.mx.