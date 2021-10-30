Most expensive COVID hospitalization case in Mexico reaches 52.5 million pesos – El Financiero

So far, the most expensive case of COVID registered in Mexico has reached a cost of 52 million 541 thousand pesos, announced the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutes (AMIS).

It is about a person who in just 15 days went from a cost of more than 46 million pesos in medical care to the 52.5 that are counted now.

“He is still hospitalized and fortunately he is still alive, so development is likely to continue as long as the person has good expectations (…), it is very likely that the amount will continue to increase,” explained Norma Rosas, general director of AMIS, in a conference .

According to the Report of COVID-19 cases, AMIS medical expenses, the average amount paid for the care of this disease in private hospitals is 501 thousand 245 pesos. By gender, the average price for men is 580 thousand pesos and for women 339 thousand pesos.

However, 74 percent of the cases exceed these costs, because in areas such as the Intensive Care Unit, prices reach an average of up to one million 269 thousand 149 pesos, which rises to 3 million 527 thousand 617 pesos for the people who need to be intubated.

According to AMIS, so far, the SARS-CoV-2 virus pandemic is the most expensive event in the country’s history, since it even surpassed the earthquake of September 19, 2017 and the one of 1985.

“This pandemic has already become the largest loss in the insurance industry in history and with the characteristic that it will continue to grow because it is not over. I believe that we still have several months ahead of us, where the insurance industry will continue to compensate both sick people, their medical treatment, as well as unfortunately also for deaths, ”said Juan Riveroli, president of AMIS.