The return of Antonio Mohamed to the mexican soccer It could be sooner than it seems and the Argentine coach himself revealed that he has had approaches with several clubs, but acknowledged that Mexico it is always an option to work.

“If I have had many approaches during this year, from many teams, the last one was that of Xolos, I was thinking about it until the last moment and nothing, Mexico is always an option for me, as long as there is a challenge that really motivates me to to be able to do it and nothing, I am open to hear that I also have possibilities and offers from other places, as in other moments we dismissed them all, now we are going to listen and we are going to see which one is the one that most seduces and directs again “, declared the Turk in an interview for W Radio.

The strategist assured that in the past he has had approaches to direct the Chivas, but the negotiations did not continue and although he stressed that he is open to hearing new proposals, he acknowledged that he does not feel that he is at the moment to direct the Flock.

“If I had a conversation a couple of years ago with people from Chivas, when I directed Monterrey, before being champion in 2019, but now I have not had any contact, nor any talk with anyone. Chivas is a great, in Mexico we all know what it represents, the moment would have to be given and obviously it is a challenge that any coach will be seduced by, but hey, you have to see when they speak to you and what other options I have to be able to decide, whether to take that job Meanwhile, there is no concrete possibility and there I can also tell you that no, I am not at the moment to direct it, “he commented.

