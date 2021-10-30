Mexican GP plans to pay an emotional tribute

MEXICO CITY.

Hundreds of people work unloading trucks of material, accommodating everything necessary to receive the teams of the Formula 1, giving the final cleaning touches to the stands to prepare the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack for the celebration of Grand Prix of Mexico City 2021.

The scene is not atypical to other years that the highest category of motorsport visited the country, but now face masks stand out on all people, a reality forced by the covid-19, a disease that the Magdalena Mixhuca circuit he meets in first person after having hosted a temporary hospital and assisting with the first difficulties.

Last month of August was the last in which the facilities of the paddock they worked as a hospital. From that moment, work began to get the circuit ready, an asphalt that is in ideal condition and that seems to have not noticed the absence of the top-class cars for two years since the last visit was in 2019.

“The racetrack was given to us with enough time to prepare for the race”said Rodrigo Sánchez, marketing director of the race, who pointed out that security protocols are still applied throughout the circuit.

Compared to previous years we are in the same preparation margin. Since it ceased to be a hospital, it has been in an intense process of sanitation and that continues on a daily basis. The pandemic has not gone away and we must continue to take care of ourselves under this scheme of health protocols, “he added.

Sánchez pointed out that they are still in the final adjustments and They have not ruled out the idea of ​​offering a tribute to the victims of covid-19 in Mexico, something similar to what happened in 2017. “We have been working on a couple of ideas for the opening ceremony,” he said.

