Mbappé’s condition to sign with Real Madrid or renew with PSG

The future of Kylian Mbappé is still in the air, everything indicates that Real Madrid it will be his new team in mid-2022; However the PSG he insists, he does not lose hope of renewing his contract, for which the Frenchman already has a condition that these two clubs know.

And it is that Mbappé was disappointed not to attend the Tokyo 2020 OlympicsThis happened because PSG prevented it; Now, the player’s family has aired that the condition to sign with either of these two would be that in writing in the contract it is established that there will be no impediment for him to attend the fair that will now be in Paris in 2024.

The French player has already sent a letter to the managers of both clubs and all this was revealed his mother, Fayza Lamari, pointing out that her son wants to fulfill that dream by being in the contest to be held from July 26 to August 11 in just under three years.

“That will be written in his contract. Then they will have to select him. The Games are held in his hometown. PSG is not against letting him go,” said Mbappé’s mother.

When Mbappé could not go to Tokyo by decision of PSG, the forward pointed out “They cut the grass under my feet.”

That is a condition set by the French star and it could be complicated, since the European Championship is played in Germany before, between the months of June and July.

“When you see what the French teams achieved … We won in volleyball, in handball, we were finalists in basketball against the United States … I hope to live that and do the same in 2024 with a team that brings together the best players in the world. moment “, commented a few days ago Mbappé to L’Equipe.

The footballer remembers that in 2012, when he was 13 years old, he already dreamed of being in the fair. “It is at that moment that I said to myself: I also want to be there. I want to experience the Paris Games… I remember the hours before a competition in London. I was very impatient. Before each game of the American basketball team, with LeBron (James), Kobe (Bryant). I wanted to see how Usain Bolt transported us to the track in athletics, in the 100m, 200m, “he said.