It is now the company with the highest market value in the world – El Financiero

The fall in Apple shares on Friday prompted Microsoft to become the largest publicly traded company in terms of market capitalization.

Apple fell as much as 3.9 percent to $ 146.65 after reporting that fourth-quarter revenue was below the average analyst estimate, giving the iPhone maker a market value of $ 2.41 trillion.

Microsoft rose 1.1 percent to hit a market value of 2.46 trillion, outperforming Apple, after reporting results that beat estimates for the 11th consecutive quarter earlier this week.

The last time Microsoft dethroned Apple was in the first half of 2020, when investors flocked to growth stocks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you are looking for technology security, Microsoft probably seems like a safer bet to me than Apple,” said Michael Matousek, principal trader at US Global Investors, in a telephone interview. “If there were a recession in the economy, I would expect Microsoft to hold up better, because its products are diversified into more businesses.”

In June, Microsoft took its place in the history books as the second publicly traded American company to achieve a two trillion market valuation, fueled by bets on its dominance in cloud computing as enterprise software will expand. even more so in a post-coronavirus world.

This year, its shares have outperformed Apple and Amazon.com on long-term growth expectations, both in earnings and revenue, and in expansion in areas such as machine learning and cloud computing. Microsoft is up more than 40 percent, while Apple is up 15 percent and Amazon about six percent..

Its shares aren’t cheap, trading at a 20 percent premium to the high-tech Nasdaq 100 index. But high valuations haven’t stopped investors from increasing their holdings in tech stocks this year. The Nasdaq 100 Index is keeping pace with the S&P 500 Index with a rally of more than 22 percent each and the Nasdaq Composite is up about 20 percent.

“Size begets size and strength begets strength. This is the kind of thing that is nice to see; Microsoft was a rock star in the 90s, one of the Four Horsemen, and it has clearly regained its charm, “said Matousek.