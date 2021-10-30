How is the fight for the scoring title in the Liga MX Femenil going?

This is how the fight for the scoring title looks like in the absence of four dates for the end of the Regular Phase.

Alicia cervantes (Chivas), Katty Martinez (Tigers) and Monica Desirée Monsiváis (Monterrey), top the individual scoring table in the Apertura 2021 in the Liga MX Women.

With 14 annotations, Licha Cervantes marches in the lead, followed by Martínez and Monsiváis with 12 each.

Alicia cervantes debuted with Atlas in 2017, then moved on to Monterrey, to finally land at the Chivas, where he lives his best moment.

In the current championship it is positioned at the top of the best gunners, in addition to occupying fifth place among the top scorers in the Liga MX Women with 67 ‘targets’.

Cervantes scores every 81 minutes, which is ahead among the scorers and as the strong card of the ‘Flock’ with 1140 minutes played in 13 matches.

Alicia Cervantes tops the Apertura 2021 scoring table. Imago7

The gift of scoring

In addition, Katty Martinez, the second best scorer in four years in the Women’s League, with a privileged 95 goals scored, is also fighting among those at the “top” with the colors of the leader of the table: Tigers

At 23, he has only defended the felines’ jersey, where he is his main figure, scoring a goal every 78.08 minutes. So far, Martínez has played 937 minutes in 13 games.

Historic Monsivaís

Desirée Monsivais shares with Katty Martínez the second place among the gunners of the Opening 2021, with 12 goals.

Desireé Monsivaís, the first to exceed 100 goals in the Liga MX Femenil, is in third place for the fight for the scoring title in the Apertura. 2021. Imago7

However, the player of Striped stands out among the other two by already surpassing the hefty amount of 100 annotations in the Liga MX Women.

Desirée, who comes from nailing Necaxa three goals in Monterrey’s 6-1 past against Aguascalientes, is an experienced 30-year-old player who scores every 88.50 minutes.

In the current championship, Monsiváis has played 1062 minutes in 13 matches, making her an irreplaceable player in the table of Eva Mirror.

The Liguilla will be a “Party” with them

Tigers, Monterrey and Chivas They are the three classified so far to the Liguilla for the title, four games to conclude the regular tournament.

In this way, Alicia cervantes, Katty Martinez and Desirée Monsivais They ensured their presence at the Fiesta Grande, which is why the final mini-tournament of this Apertura 2021 promises a real goals carnival.

The best five scorers of the Apertura 2021