Fever for ‘meme coins’ spikes triple-digit gains for Binance Smart Chain-based altcoins

This week’s rise of popular meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) It could be a sign that the good times are back and a quick glance at cryptocurrency Twitter shows a long list of tweets in which aspiring traders talk about buying Lambos, quitting their day jobs, and becoming crypto traders on time. full.

While DOGE and SHIB are receiving most of the attention from the media and investors, they are not the only low-priced tokens that have seen a spike in price. Across all major networks, including the Binance Smart Chain, the value of meme coins has risen, a sign that retail investors of all classes are feeling bullish again.

The five meme coins that have risen the most on the 7-day chart. Source: CoinGecko

Below, we take a look at three relatively “unknown” tokens specific to Binance Smart Chain that have made respectable gains over the last week.

Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a meme-loving decentralized finance protocol that describes itself as community-driven and has a limited supply of tokens with a deflation mechanism that burns 1% of the supply on every transaction.

CoinGecko data shows that since it hit a low of $ 0.0001 on October 13, HOGE’s price soared 533% to a daily high of $ 0.000633 on October 28, while its 24-hour trading volume soared 330% to $ 12.3 million.

HOGE / USD 3-hour chart. Source: CoinGecko

The rise in HOGE’s price is because the team behind the project has been teasing an upcoming listing on one of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges. Other than that promise, there isn’t much more to say about the project from a fundamental analysis point of view, but can’t the same be said for Dogecoin and most other dog-themed tokens?

Australian Safe Shepherd

Australian Safe Shepherd (ASS) is a community token that started as a fork of the popular Safemoon project.

As part of the token design, 5% of every trade done on PancakeSwap is locked into a liquidity pool to ensure that there is always enough liquidity. An additional 5% is redistributed to all ASS token holders as a form of passive reward and incentive to keep the token.

1-hour chart of the ASS / USD pair. Source: CoinGecko

CoinGecko data shows that since trading at a low of $ 0.00000000235 on October 25, the price of ASS has risen 203% to hit a daily high of $ 0.00000000711 on October 28, as its 24 hour trading volume increased from USD 450,000 to USD 25.43 million.

Taboo token

Taboo Token is an adult entertainment-themed NFT and streaming media project that specializes in exclusive content provided by models working with the platform.

While it falls outside the definition of a meme coin, Taboo Token is another low-priced project at BSC that has done serious numbers in recent weeks.

Data from CoinGecko shows that after hitting a low of $ 0.0008 on October 4, TABOO’s price soared 1.812% to hit a daily high of $ 0.0153 on October 13, while its 24-hour trading volume soared to a record $ 11.52 million.

1-hour chart of the TABOO / USD pair. Source: CoinGecko

The surge in action on TABOO came after OnlyFans announced that it would be banning adult content on the platform and Taboo came forward as a job alternative. OnlyFans would later reverse the ban, but it seems the creators have realized the benefits of decentralized platforms.

Even with OnlyFans’ change of mind, TABOO has continued to see its pricing supported at current levels and the developers behind the protocol are planning to build their ecosystem and frequently hint at upcoming developments, including the launch of a Taboo Marketplace that will feature NFTs from industry leaders and celebrities like Paris Hilton.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Each investment and trade movement involves a risk, you must carry out your own research when making a decision.

