Chivas? Mohamed revealed that ‘Mexico is always an option for him’

One of the most ‘sought after’ technicians from the last tournaments is currently without equipment, after leaving Rayados at the end of 2020 after being eliminated in the playoffs. The Turco Mohamed would be willing to return to Liga MX whenever there is a challenge that motivates you.

Mohamed it’s a old acquaintance of Liga MX, because he has already been champion on some occasions and has marked a style of play that he usually likes, so having him on the bench again could be very attractive.

What would motivate Mohamed to return?

The Turkish spoke in an interview with ‘Pasión W’ and He confessed that for him Liga MX is always an option, because he already knows his football and is open to listening to offers, as long as you find a project you can command and work your way.

“If I have had many approaches During this year, of many teams, the last was Xolos; I was thinking about it until the last moment and nothing. Mexico is always an option for me, is always an option, always and when there’s a challenge that really motivates me to be able to do it could take it”, Said the Argentine.

Similarly Mohamed confessed at a certain moment he did talk to people from Chivas but that was a few years ago, when he arrived at Rayados in his second stage; today he has not entered into conversations with anyone from the Flock but his ‘impulses’ could lead him to say ‘yes’ if they motivate him.

“If I have had any conversation a couple of years ago with people from Chivas, but not now. Chivas is a great, in Mexico we all know what it represents and nothing, the moment would have to be given, meanwhile there is no concrete possibility, because I am very sanguine and the moment they call me there, they can take my motivation and go and also there I can say no, “said Mohamed.

The Turk does not direct from the past November 25, 2020, when he was in Rayados. Prior to them he was in command of Hurricane, in Argentina, and Celtic, in Spain.