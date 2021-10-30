Children of Shaquille O’Neal: why he won’t give them any of his fortune

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the former players of NBA More rich in the world, since its patrimony amounts to $ 400 million, but in his quest to give them a good education to their sons and do not depend on your name, will not share his fortune with them.

O’Neal has made his fortune through large endorsement deals and image rights and became an emblem of business when he finished his career as basketball player. On the podcast Earn Your Leisure revealed why he will not share his money with his children.

“My children they are older now. They got mad at me; I’m not really mad at them, but do not understand. I tell them all the time that we are not rich, I am rich“, said.

Although he retired from basketball in 2011, he currently wins between 20 and 25 million dollars per year, thanks to contracts it has with Icy hot, Gld Bond, Buick and Zales, among other companies, according to Forbes, when they announced him as one of the richest athletes in the world.

He is also the co-owner of 155 restaurants Five Guys Burgers, 17 Auntie Annie’s Pretzels, 150 car wash, 40 gyms, a shopping center and some nightclubs in Las Vegas.

“You have to have one bachelor’s or master’s degree And then, if you want me to invest in one of your companies, you’re going to have to introduce it to me. I’m not going to give you anything, “he commented.

“There is a rule: education. I don’t care if you play basketball. I do not care anything about that. I have six children. I would like to have a doctor, a pharmacist, a attorney, someone who owns an investment fund, someone who is owner of several businesses and take care of mine. But I tell them that I’m not going to give it to them: they have to earn it, ”he said about the future of Shareef, Shaquirl, Me’arah, Myles, Taahirah and Amira o’neal.