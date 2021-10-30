Braves took advantage after defeating Astros in Game 3

Atlanta took the lead in the World Series by two wins to one, after defeating yesterday Houston by a score of 2-0.

The pitchers of the Braves led by Ian Anderson, they did a great job of controlling the Astros’ timbers who were only allowed two hits. The American League champions received their first postseason shutout since the first game of the young circuit’s championship series against Yankees, who won 7-0.

Anderson he claimed the victory by throwing five full innings where he did not allow any damage and instead struck out four and walked three.

The rest of the relievers all pitched a full inning. The first hit of the Astros fell to the eighth roll before the pitches of Tyler matzek, one entry later, now before Will Smith the second hit of Houston, but it did little to avoid defeat.

The first race of the locals was presented in the third chapter after Austin riley doubled to left field that sent Eddie rosario to the register.

The scoreboard moved into the eighth inning with a solo homer from Travis d’Arnaud.

This result allowed the Braves snap a five-game losing streak playing at home in Fall Classic. You have to go back to October 28, 1995 to see the most recent victory of the ninth at home when they beat 1-0 at Cleveland at the now defunct Atlanta – Fulton County Stadium.

