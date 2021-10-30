Allegri joins criticism for Cristiano Ronaldo’s late departure

Reuters

Turin / 10.29.2021 16:32:52





The coach of the Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri, said Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the club at the end of the transfer window left them without time to replace him.

Juve reached an agreement with him Manchester United for the 36-year-old Portuguese forward to return to the Old Trafford club on August 27, four days before the transfer window closed.

Moise kean, 21, was loaned out by the Everton to expand the offensive options of Allegri, but the Juve coach would have liked more time to add other reinforcements.

“Just a few days from the end of the transfer window, we had no chance to replace it (to Ronaldo), “Allegri told the sports streaming service DAZN on Friday before visiting the Hellas verona Saturday.

“The club was right to bring Kean, who has already scored two important goals, so I’m happy (…) If Ronaldo had left a month earlier, perhaps the club would have had the opportunity to work in a completely different market. It’s not that Ronaldo is to blame, it is a question of market “.

The Juve has had a difficult start to the season in the A series. They are in seventh place in the standings, 13 points behind the leader Napoli, which is tied at 28 points with the second, the AC Milan, after 10 games. The Inter de Milan he is third with 21 points.