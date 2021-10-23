Billie Eilish outshines Doja Cat at her birthday themed party

Doja cat celebrated his 26th birthday last Thursday with a underwater themed party attended by some of the biggest names in the music industry, who gathered at Delilah, a beautiful restaurant located in Los Angeles.

It should be noted that the party stood out to a great extent for the outfit of the rapper herself, who decided sport a look inspired by Princess Kida from the movie Atlantis: The Lost Empire. In regards to the guests, the paparazzi captured the presence of Jack Harlow, Billie Eilish, Tyga and Winnie Harlow, among others.

The rapper became a living copy of Princess Kida.

The costume of the interpreter of ‘Say So’ became a topic of conversation on social networks due to the enormous resemblance he had with the Disney character. The photographs of her outfit were acclaimed by her fans, who congratulated her on this special day.

Another singer steals the show

The costume of the interpreter of ‘bad guy’ stole glances on social networks.

Although Doja cat It was the birthday girl, you should know that there was a celebrity who stole attention to a great extent And not precisely because he had a better disguise. As we mentioned earlier, one of the guests was Billie eilish, who decided to attend the event wearing a baggy crab costume.









The simplicity of the outfit of the singer, who recently protested the Texas abortion law, was what captivated her fans, who They are still not sure if she was disguised as Sebastian, the charismatic crab of The little Mermaid or just trying to bring a crustacean to life.

What is Billie Eilish’s real name?

Today, the young singer is one of the most successful exponents of music worldwide.

The singer’s real name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell. According to information circulating on the Internet, same as The Truth News bring you the young pop star became known in the world of music thanks to the song ‘Ocean Eyes‘, which he published on the Soundcloud platform when I was barely 13 years old.

Photographs: Social Networks