Ryan Reynolds takes a break

Los Angeles, Oct 21 (SensaCine) .- Ryan Reynolds closes the acting business (for now). This has been confirmed on his Instagram profile by the leading actor of Free Guy, who has just arrived at Disney + open for his subscribers. We do not know if he will have been possessed by the character from his latest Disney movie, who wants to become independent from the video game in which he lives trapped, or if it will have been the spirit of Christmas to come, from Spirited, his latest filming, which has made him see the light. But the fact is that the actor has drawn the blind.

In a post announcing the end of filming for the musical Spirited, Reynolds announced that he is going to take a break after what he defines as “a very challenging film.”

“This is the closing for me in Spirited”, has assured the actor. The film is a new version of the classic A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, in a musical comedy format that will be in the Apple TV + catalog in Spain.

As he explains his last shooting experience with Will Ferrel has been really intense: “I don’t know if I was prepared to say yes to a film as challenging as this, not even three years ago. I have had to sing, dance, play in the sandbox with Will Ferrell and that fulfilled many of my dreams. And it was my second film with the Great Octavia Spencer ».

However, the actor acknowledges that for all this – and perhaps also for the accumulation of intense projects that are about to see the light of day in the coming months and perhaps next year, it is also the perfect time to stop.

It’s the perfect time for a little sabbatical break from movie making. I will miss every second of working with this group of creators and artists with a talent that is almost obscene, “said Reynols in his message.

Several actors have commented on the publication that has more than 1.8 million likes. Among others Hugh Jackman, who also wants to sign up for the sabbatical, or Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively who has joked: “Michael Caine did it first”, referring to the interview with Michael Caine, in which he announced his retirement, but which the actor later denied.









The 45-year-old Deadpool protagonist has several pending releases on the horizon. In addition, from Spirit this Christmas, Red Alert will arrive in November, a Netflix action movie in which we will see him with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson and that will be released on November 12.

In addition, The Adam Project is in the post-production process, which will be released in 2022 and tells the story of the story of an astronaut who, after an interstellar trip, travels through time and when he returns to Earth he realizes that things have changed. It is co-starring Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner, and directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy).

And if the burden of numerous simultaneous film productions was not enough, in the section of rarities that one can do in the middle of a pandemic, the actor bought Wrexham FC, a Welsh team, from the English fifth division at the age of 156 last November. of history.

When he will face a shoot again we do not know, but it is clear to us that the rest is most deserved, and we will have to wait to see Reynolds as Deadpool 3 again.