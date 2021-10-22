Julia Roberts appears with her husband and shows that he has not changed

Actress Julia Roberts reappeared in front of cameras while on a romantic date with her husband Danny Moder. The couple went out to dinner at the famous Amali restaurant in New York and looked very much in love as they walked down the street holding hands. What most caught the attention of the fans was that the actress looked the same as when she made the movie ‘Eat, pray, love’, which sparked several comments on networks that claimed that she had discovered the secret of eternal youth.

Julia Roberts has the most elegant and comfortable look for a date night

The protagonist of ‘The wedding of my best friend’, came out accompanied by her husband Danny Moder. She wore a smart casual outfit of a black midi dress and a Gucci bag. To comfortably walk the streets of New York, Julia wore flat sandals. Her blonde hair was styled in waves to complement her look.

Previously, Julia’s family turned heads at Cannes when their daughter made her red carpet debut at the event. Although the 53-year-old famous has decided to lead a family life away from the spotlight, that was a special moment that she wanted to share with Hazel.

In addition, the actress was recently chosen as the ambassador for the Chopard jewelry brand. The luxury brand recalled the time Julia walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a Chopard necklace and barefoot. This was a way of protesting against the dress codes imposed by the event towards women.

Julia and Danny Moder’s relationship

Danny and Julia celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on July 4. To celebrate, the actress shared a photo of both accompanied by a tender message: “19 years and it is only the beginning.”

For his part Daniel shared a photo next to Julia, accompanied by some tender words:

“Today we begin our twentieth year of marriage. This photograph was taken on a highway before we were married. I enjoy being with this beautiful girl every day. Every wonderful day. “







Julia and Daniel, met on the set of the movie ‘The Mexican’ in 2002, soon after they fell in love and were married in New Mexico in a private ceremony.

From the beginning of their relationship, they both kept their lives away from the tabloids and avoided attracting attention at all costs, which is why Julia’s engagement ring cost no more than $ 4,000.

Recently, the cameraman shared a photo of his daughter Hazel, in which he can be seen smiling, wearing a palm hat and a gray shirt. Her blonde hair and her gesture reminded her of her mother.

Besides Hazel, Julia and Daniel are parents to Phinnaeus, their daughter’s twin, and his younger brother Henry, who also appear frequently in the photos of his father, especially on the skateboard.

Julia has said that the secret to a good marriage is to kiss much. She also said that she enjoys having her husband’s company on set when they have the opportunity to work together.

Now the famous is preparing to star in the movie ‘Gaslit’ with Sean Penn and Dan Stevens.

