Will Uncharted release its official trailer on Thursday?

Uncharted, the film starring Tom Holland, could launch its official trailer on Thursday, October 21. We tell you the details below.

Since the movie of Uncharted, fans are eager to see the adaptation of the famous video game on the big screen. At the moment, Sony Pictures has released images and released details about the film in question, which will star Tom Holland. According to new rumors circulating on the internet, its official trailer could be released on Thursday, October 21.

Recently, Daniel Richtman revealed through his Patreon page (via Comicbook), that Uncharted is very close to releasing its first official trailer. As we said before, Tom Holland will take on the role of Nathan Drake, the intrepid treasure hunter from the series created by Naughty Dog. On the other hand, viewers will also see Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan.









Will you release the official trailer?

According to information provided by Daniel Richtman, the official trailer for Uncharted It would be launched tomorrow, Thursday, October 21. At the moment, this information should be taken with a grain of salt, since Sony Pictures Entertainment did not confirm anything. It should be noted that this film began its development ten years ago, and has passed through the hands of different directors. Finally, it will hit the big screen on February 11, 2022; therefore, it is not so strange that PlayStation Productions and Sony want to release the first trailer.

This film will be directed by Ruben Fleischer. According to statements by Tom Holland, the adaptation “It’s like Indiana Jones and James Bond have a baby.” Although audiences were not so happy at the time that the actor is Nate, there is no doubt that Holland has worked very hard to play the character in the best possible way. Do you really think the trailer will be released on Thursday?