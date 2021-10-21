This is how Ricardo Montaner reacted to Evaluna and Camilo’s pregnancy from ‘Indigo’

Last week, social media was flooded with the release of “Indigo“, the new single by Camilo and Eva Luna and, through which, the famous couple announced their pregnancy and showed how their relatives reacted when they received the news. Among them was obviously Ricardo Montaner.

Thanks to the video clip we could see that the surprise was not only for the fans, but also for all the loved ones, who were moved to tears after entering the pregnancy of Eva Luna and first son of Camilo. You can learn more about the first impression of the Montaner on this link.

This is how Evaluna lived the first months of her pregnancy

In this new chapter of their love story, which has been immortalized in each of its stages through romantic songs and social media posts, we have seen future fathers and mothers quite happy. However, in a recent interview with Infobae, the actress also revealed how she has been during these first months of pregnancy.

“Horrible, I did not want to eat, only tangerines, pickles and olives. I put on the motion sickness bracelets, essential oils, the mint one helped me a lot and Camilo he took care of me like you can’t imagine “he revealed Eva Luna who, despite her pregnancy, has not stopped working and is currently doing dubbing for ‘Koati ‘, the new animated film produced by Sofia Vergara.









Camilo and Evaluna do not plan to meet Indigo’s sex

He also spoke a little more about ‘Indigo‘, the first son of singers, a name that can be used both for people of the male gender and for individuals of the female gender and about which you can learn more about its meaning here. The interpreter of “I broke free“commented that they do not plan to know the sex of the baby: “No, nothing, to wait a few more months.”

On the emotions of those close to you, Eva Luna He said: “Everyone is too happy, really. My parents are living it in a way, and I think now they will be able to enjoy a little more, because we have not had to keep the secret so much … everyone is excited for it to arrive. the day….”

This is how Ricardo Montaner reacted when Camilo and Evaluna gave him the news of the pregnancy

Despite what we could see in the video, the next mom talked about the lucky moment when they found out about the arrival of Indigo: “When we found out we were all together, even the parents of Camilo, the sister, we were all in the same place, my brothers were missing … but, two days after we arrived in Miami, we also told them about one because I wanted to tell them in person “.

And I couldn’t put aside talking about the reactions of Ricardo Montaner at the moment in which Camilo and Eva Luna They gave him the moving revelation: “My dad cried later. At first when we told him it was more shock and later when he realized what was happening he began to cry.”

There is no doubt that Indigo He is a long-awaited baby and will grow up in an environment full of love, music, and talent. Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information on your favorite artists.