Katy Perry’s luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills whose sale brought her a ridiculous profit

Pop singer Katy Perry recently found a buyer for a Mansion you have in Los Angeles. The property, which was put up for sale, consists of 400 square meters distributed in four bedrooms, a living room with a fireplace and French windows overlooking the garden, a large dining room, a kitchen and a lounge with a bar. Added to this is the master bedroom with two dressing rooms, terrace, bathroom and a relaxation area.

The mansion of Katy Perry it is more expensive than most people’s dream home. After listing the house for $ 47.2 million last year, the pop star just sold it for only about $ 25,000 more compared to what he paid for the property, a rather poor profit in monetary terms. these million dollar real estate operations.

The spaces of the Mansion from Katy PerryThey are traditional in style and make up the main level, which includes a living room with a fireplace, a dining room with French doors, and a family room with built-in furniture and a wet bar.

The second floor of the Mansion It is seen that it is divided into two separate wings, a master suite with two closets and a living room, and the other wing of the mansion, it adds two en-suite bedrooms and a gym to which Katy Perry go daily. There are several balconies overlooking the wonderfully green grounds of the gardens that cover approximately one hectare.









Katy Perry still has a few other places to stay in Southern California, including a Mansion largest that he bought for $ 18 million. Last year, Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, spent $ 14.2 million for a Mansion in Montecito, California.