Emma Watson Meets Al Gore In A Sustainable Emilia Wickstead Look

Emma Watson has focused on her environmental activism lately. The actress shared a series of posts on her Instagram account showing her meeting with “one of her idols”, Al Gore. For many, it was the 2006 documentary of the former US presidential candidate. An uncomfortable truth which made them realize the serious consequences of climate change.

Of course, the actress made sure to opt for an eco-friendly look for the occasion, wearing a two-piece set with green floral prints that was custom-made by Emilia wickstead with leftover fabrics from their Resort 2022 collection. According to Watson, the fabrics included 62 percent of recycled yarn which is woven and printed in Italy, writing on her IG: “Thanks to the loveliest, Emilia for making me this beautiful custom piece … I will wear this many times !!”.

The meeting with Gore was clearly an important moment for Watson, who also posted a photo of her lying on the ground laughing, with the message: “I died.” The actress continued, “It was really surreal meeting and interviewing one of my idols. I think one of the many reasons I find Al Gore so compelling is that he has continued to do the job he set out to do … Fortunately, action against climate change it is becoming widespread and the tides have changed direction and now we are all swimming with it. Em, xx ”.

This comes after Watson made a rare red carpet appearance at the Earthshot Award ceremony on Sunday, which honored those who work for tackling the climate crisis. For the event, the actress chose to wear a white tulle gown from Harris Reed, upcycled from wedding dresses second-hand from Oxfam, which she paired with flared trousers.









Emma Watson continues to give us lessons in style and beauty Joe Maher x Getty Images

Watson knows very well how to send a powerful message both with his words and with your sustainable fashion choices; And we look forward to seeing more in the run-up to the historic United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, to be held in Glasgow in November.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.uk.co