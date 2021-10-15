The words of love and respect that Ben Affleck dedicated to JLo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of “The Last Duel” at the Venice Film Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

Ben affleck, 49, spoke publicly about his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, for the first time since they rekindled their romance after almost 17 years apart.

“I am in awe of Jennifer’s effect on the world“Said the Oscar winner in an interview with Adweek posted on Sunday. “At most, as an artist, I can make films that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel like they have a seat at the table in this country. “, expressed the actor.

“That is an effect that few people throughout history have had, one that I will never know and that I can only support and admire with respect,” Affleck added, referring to the great influence that the singer and businesswoman has on minorities in the United States.

Affleck continued to praise Lopez, who is from Puerto Rican descent, for being a role model for latin women in the entertainment industry.

“All I can tell you is that I have seen first-hand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over again, Latin women approach Jennifer and tell her that she is an example as a strong woman and as a successful woman. Their participation in the business world means a lot to them, “he said.

Lopez, 52, and his philanthropic project, Limitless Labs, they partnered with Goldman sachs for a program that will benefit 10,000 Latina businesswomen and to their respective businesses with a special focus on the Bronx, home to thousands of Hispanic families.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez showed their love in front of the cameras at the Venice Film Festival (Reuters)

While Affleck is clearly proud of his girlfriend for his various projects, the singer of “Jenny From the Block” she also feels the same way about her boyfriend.









After attending the Venice Film Festival with Affleck earlier this month, where the couple made their big red carpet comeback, JLo praised her boyfriend on social media for his new movie, “The Last Duel ”, which is directed by Ridley Scott.

“I had such a good time !! And I’m so excited for you to see this movie !! “, JLo captioned a video of his time in Italy. “This is the first script that Matt (Damon) and Ben have written together with Nicole Holofcener since ‘Good Will Hunting’! And it is amazing !! The performance of the entire cast is fantastic, ”the artist shared on her Instagram and Twitter profiles.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, together on the red carpet in Venice (Getty Images)

Lopez and Affleck began dating again in April, shortly after JLo She separated from her fiancé Alex Rodríguez after four years of relationship.

The couple was engaged in 2002, but it split into 2004 after canceling their wedding.

However, this second time seems to be going well, as they were recently spotted looking for a mansion to live together in Los Angeles. The couple also enjoy many family outings. The director of “Argo” has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer garner: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Meanwhile, JLo is the mother of Emme and Max, with her ex Marc Anthony.

Since they resumed their romance, the relationship between them has been consolidated at a dizzying rate. The singer and the actor have become inseparable. In a further step in their relationship, JLo left Miami and moved to California to be close to Ben.

