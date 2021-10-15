“The Tiny Desk Concert”: What will Camila Cabello’s presentation be like at the virtual recital?

USA. – Camila Cabello will participate in a particular type of concert called “The Tiny Desk Concert”. This series of presentations has been carried out throughout the month of October for the month of Hispanic heritage, and the singer of Cuban origin will close the cycle on Friday October 15th.

To reach people from all over the world, the show will be held through the platform of Youtube live. After the connection has been established, fans will be able to write in the chat in order to have a message exchange with Camila. The presentation will be made free of charge, and it is necessary to sign up to be able to receive the notice that you can now enter the live one.

This can be done from the account of Camila Cabello where the official link has been left. The artist is having a great year after having stopped throughout 2020; is that the pandemic really helped her to realize that she needed a break. The singer has said on several occasions that it was very difficult for her to continue creating music, without having time to live.









Now Camila Cabello He has returned with new energy and eager to represent his Cuban heritage on his new album “Family”. It is that she was even invited to sing at the awards “Latin Billboard “, where he shone with his single “Don´t Go Yet “. In addition, he took the opportunity to give a message of peace related to the current situation in Cuba with an almost perfect Spanish that caught the attention of the public.

Now you have the possibility to participate in the Hispanic Heritage Month in the USA with a special concert that can be enjoyed from anywhere in the world. An innovative way of presenting oneself live that has become widespread since the arrival of the pandemic.