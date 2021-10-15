Seasons, versions, price and V-Bucks

The game managed to be the one with the most money in the years since its launch, a complete free-to-play success which, according to a 2020 study, it was revealed that it is capable of generating more than three thousand euros per minute. Everyone plays Fortnite and everyone, even the oldest or most unfamiliar with video games, has ever heard of it. For many it is “Fornai“Or” For night “but we’ve all read about him, about his popularity, about the effect on young people. Here we will explain more about its Battle Royale mode, the great culprit of its success.

What is Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite was born as a game developed by Epic Games in which the game mode consisted of cooperating with up to four players to face all kinds of creatures. It is the Save the World mode that we can still use in the game today. But later, Fortnite Battle Royale also arrived. Following the model of other highly successful titles such as PUBG and allowing to have a game in which up to one hundred players could be in total. A battle royale title with up to one hundred separate players or teams or squads made up of two or four members. Characters must search for weapons and resources to survive round after round. Not only do they have to face the other players, but each round makes the map smaller and all the participants get closer and closer. The last one standing, without dying, wins. The last one alive wins Fortnite Battle Royale.

How to play and with whom

The Fortnite Battleroyale games have an estimated duration of half an hour although it can be much less depending on the time that all the participants last in it, which makes it easier for us to play in any moment and without depending on having to spend hours and hours pending. In addition, another advantage that the game allows us is that it is compatible with all types of platforms so it allows you to play from mobile, tablet, consoles, computers.

Who are we playing against? Fortnite Battleroyale allows let’s play individually against 99 people more in each game or in groups: two, three or four. These (up to) four people can be chosen randomly when we connect

Price, V-Bucks and Club

The Fortnite Save the World mode has a cost, no is free. The game was free since its launch in 2017 but became paid in 2020, when Epic Games announced the different packs. It has a price of 19.99 euros.

Playing Fortnite Battle Royale is free and we can get V-Bucks in the game to add power-ups or change the character from a suit or skin. Virtual money is obtained by overcoming missions or fighting, but also by buying it with real money that becomes money in the game. Therefore, although it is a free title, it has in-app purchases that make it profitable. Microtransactions vary depending on what we buy and can be from a few euros to hundreds.

V-bucks or V-bucks

One of the most important concepts when playing Fortnite is that of turkeys, whether you are going to play the video game or if you want to understand success or why your son or niece or cousin are hooked on it. V-Bucks are basically the virtual currency inside Fortnite. The turkeys or v-Bucks They can be used to buy skins, battle passes, dances, gestures. They can be purchased through the Epic Games store itself or in physical stores with cards with codes that can be transferred to the video game but can never be transferred between accounts nor are they refundable. For example, 1,000 are priced at 7.99 euros although it is common to find discounts from PC and console stores.

Limited Skins, Dances, and Items

Beyond the own “battle passes” that you can pay for, there are also limited items that go on sale every few days so that users can purchase them and expand their collection in the game. They are put up for sale skins for the different characters and with all kinds of themes (from Batman to Flash to others like Molten War dog, for example, in lava skins) or dances. The dances can also be purchased using in-game V-Bucks

Fortnite Club

The Fortnite Club is a form of monthly subscription that includes the Battle Pass for the current season, Bonus coins and a number of exclusive outfits that you can keep forever, plus a bundle of special items. You have 1,000 coins that you can use for whatever you want and full access to the Battle Pass of the season that is in the moment you register with the club.

This monthly subscription is associated with the platform you play on (be it Xbox, PlayStation, Switch …) and it has no permanence but you can cancel it at any time from the tab “Fortnite Club”. The price of the club is 11.99 euros per month until you decide to cancel it but keep in mind that the renewal is automatic and it is not a single payment that you will make.

Battle Pass and Seasons

What the seasons do is give the game a theme, add a story to the plot and include different objectives and challenges that make the title remain interesting even as time passes, adding a new motivation to keep playing.

Fortnite seasons last about ten weeks and when there are ten seasons a chapter is completed. Each season gives us the possibility to advance in a story and access a total of 100 different levels with missions, objectives. In order to access these seasons, you must pay a “Battle Pass” for each of them. Is it essential to buy the Battle Passes to play? No, it’s not necessary. You can use Fortnite at no cost without the need for these passes but they confer a series of improvements and additions in the game: more weapons, more skins that we can use.

Chapter 1 – Season 1

From October 25, 2017 to December 13, 2017.

Chapter 1 – Season 2

From December 14, 2017 to February 21, 2018.

Chapter 1 – Season 3

From February 22, 2018 to April 30, 2018.

Chapter 1 – Season 4

From May 1, 2018 to July 12, 2018.

Chapter 1 – Season 5

From July 12, 2018 to September 27, 2018.

Chapter 1 – Season 6

From September 27, 2018 to December 6, 2018.

Chapter 1 – Season 7

From December 6, 2018 to February 28, 2019

Chapter 1 – Season 8

From February 28, 2018 to May 9, 2019

Chapter 1 – Season 9

From May 9, 2019 to August 1, 2019

Chapter 1 – Season 10

From August 1, 2019 to October 13, 2019

Black hole Fortnite

One of the great events of Fortnite was the black hole happened in october 2019 when season ten or the first chapter of the game ended. You couldn’t play. The game map had been “sucked into a black hole.” Could not access online but it was all a marketing campaign for the new chapter, with a totally different map and strikingly ending the first one.

Chapter 2 – Season 1

From October 15, 2019 to February 20, 2020, the first season of the second chapter of Fortnite took place that began with the black hole. The Battle Pass was themed the New World or “Drop in to a New World” and a new island called Apollo has emerged where there are two opposing factions.

Chapter 2 – Season 2

From February 20, 2020 to June 17, 2020, Epic Games launched this season in which a group of agents they are the governors of the island. New areas guarded by agents in addition to The Device event, as the end of the season. A tsunami advances and it seems that it will destroy the island.

Chapter 2 – Season 3

From June 17, 2020 to August 27, 2020. After the tsunami, Season 3 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite Battleroyale. The flood has changed the game setting. Season 3 of chapter 2, “AL agua pato”, lets us see characters like Aquaman. You have to survive the island that adapts to its “flooded way of life”. You must stay afloat and you can enjoy sharks as a means of transport, new objects or the very Aquaman and other characters and elements related to DC and Warner.

Chapter 2 – Season 4

From August 27, 2020 to December 2, 2020 with thematic Marvel in the Battle Pass and with characters like Groot, Thor, Iron Man or Captain America who come to the Epic Games video game and help the Fortnite characters.

Chapter 2 – Season 5

Chapter 2 of season 5 or “Zero Point” from December 2, 2020 to March 16, 2021 with a Hunters theme in the Battle Pass. As they described in their own release: “Zero Point is exposed, but no one will escape the loop. Not if you can prevent it. Join Agent Jones and the great hunters of all realities, like the Mandalorian, in a chaotic battle that will determine the future of the island. ” New locations and new hunting areas, new weapons (like the Dtragon’s Breath Shotgun or the Mandalorian’s Rifle)

Chapter 2 – Season 6

From March 16, 2021, season 6 of chapter 2 is available with new places such as The Spire, the Skull Citadel or the Colossal Crops, for instance. It is expected to last about 84 days and there are new weapons like the primitive rifle, the improvised pistol, the pump shotgun or the improvised submachine gun, for example.

Supported platforms: Where to play?

Where can you download Battle Royale? The Fortnite game mode is compatible with multiple devices and we can get it in any game store. There is something in common in all of them: you need an Internet connection to play Fortnite and all the titles are free, for any platform, we only have to pay if we decide to use in-app purchases but not for the game itself.

You can get it from the PlayStation Store for free, it is compatible with PS4, it has no cost but it has optional in-game purchases and requires that it can be played online.

In Microsoft Store for Xbox. It is optimized for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S and is free although with in-app purchases. You can get it for free and it is recommended for people over 12 years old.

You can also play Fortnite Battle Royale from Nintendo Switch by downloading the game from the company’s eShop for free. It has a weight of 11 GB and is compatible with all Switch modes (on television, with the two Joy-con and the screen separately or with the portable version of the same) It is available in several different languages ​​(Spanish, among them) and you simply have to log in, download the free software and wait for it to be sync with the console.

For PC or Mac you can get Fortnite Battleroyale for Windows or for Mac. Both are free and can be downloaded from the main page of the video game. You just have to tap on “Download” at the top of the screen and the download will automatically start when you choose the operating system.

For Android you can also download the game from the Fortnite website And keep in mind that you will not find it in the Google Play Store. You simply have to go to the website fortnite.com/Android from a device with this operating system and you can start downloading and installing the title on your mobile or tablet.