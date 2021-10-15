Photos of the Academy Museum, from ‘Oz’ to ‘Midsommar’

The Academy of Motion Picture Museum doesn’t open to the public until September 30, but Tom Hanks, Anna Kendrick, “Parasite” producer Miky Lee, architect Renzo Piano and others welcomed the media Tuesday for a look at the fully installed galleries. and Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin was on hand to capture the scene.

Anna Kendrick spoke at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ inaugural press conference. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The event began at the museum’s 1,000-seat David Geffen Theater, the underbelly of Piano’s futuristic glass-domed sphere building. Don’t call the structure the “Death Star,” as it has been nicknamed, Piano insisted.

“It is not a Death Star,” he said. “Call it an airship, okay, this place was an airfield less than a century ago.” Or, he added, call it “a soap bubble. But this soap bubble will never explode. It is very well done, very well built. “

R2-D2, from the “Star Wars” franchise, on display as part of the “Cine Histories” exhibition. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The museum’s collection of around 8,000 items includes Dorothy’s ruby ​​red slippers from “The Wizard of Oz,” HR Giger’s creature headdress from “Alien,” and the typewriter on which Alfred Hitchcock wrote “Psycho.” But Hanks, a museum administrator who co-led fundraising efforts with Annette Bening and Bob Iger, said his favorite gallery was filled with old magic lanterns that hundreds of years ago projected images by candlelight. It may not be as glamorous as seeing the R2-D2 droid from “Star Wars” also on view at the museum, but the flashlights illustrate the power of storytelling, he said.

“It made people like all of us want to go into that dark room and be transported to another place,” he said of the gallery. “That’s what movies do.”

Other cities have film museums, Hanks added. But “this museum has to be the Parthenon of those places.”

As part of the Academy of Motion Picture Museum’s flagship exhibit, “Film Stories,” director Spike Lee displays items from his personal collection that illuminate his creative process and inspirations, including film, music, art, and sports. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

An installation on the 40-year career of Spanish film director Pedro Almodóvar includes posters for his films as well as a video installation that the filmmaker created exploring themes of family, bodies, guilt and pain, mothers, musicals, and religious education. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A group photo after a press conference for the opening of the Museum of the Academy of Motion Pictures featured: BACK ROW (from left to right): President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences David Rubin, Director of Operations, Museum of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Brendan Connell Academy of Motion Pictures Academy Museum of Motion Picture Director and President Bill Kramer, Jr. FRONT ROW (LR); Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Artistic and Programming Director Jacqueline Stewart, Executive Director of Paramount Pictures and Museum Trustee Jim Gianopulos, Executive Director of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Dawn Hudson, Actress Anna Kendrick, Vice Chairman of the Academy Board of Trustees Museum Miky Lee. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

In the “Art of Moviemaking” gallery, Dorothy’s iconic ruby ​​slippers from “The Wizard of Oz”. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The costume that actor Taron Egerton wore, as Elton John, in the 2019 film “Rocketman.” It is part of the “Identity” gallery of the museum. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The miniature model of the lunar landing shuttle Aries-1B from “2001: A Space Odyssey.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The dress that actress Florence Pugh wore in the 2019 horror movie “Midsommar.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)







A visitor views a scene from a Cheech and Chong movie inside the Spielberg Family Gallery, part of the Academy of Motion Picture Museum. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A visitor gets a close-up of ET the alien. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Forty costumes are in the “Identity” gallery along with costume design sketches. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The Terminator (T-800) animatronic designed by John Rosengrant and Mark “Crash” McCreery (Stan Winston Studio) for 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Costume sketches in the museum’s “Identity” gallery. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A behind-the-scenes look at the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A visitor observes a scene from “Volver” by the Spanish film director Pedro Almodóvar. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A spacesuit worn in “2001: A Space Odyssey.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A visitor walks through the Spielberg Family Gallery, which is located next to the lobby of the new museum. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A Polaroid of John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, in disguise, from the 1980 John Landis-directed film “The Blues Brothers.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

