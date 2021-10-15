Jonah Hill asks that they stop talking about his physique, good or bad

We will not have been the only ones we saw in the famous duo that Jonah Hill and Michael Cera formed in Super salty the mythical comic pairing Fat and Skinny, the period and the i, etc, etc. The film, and its characters, would have inevitably been different if on screen they had not formed that duo, comic and physical. In fact, Hill’s sister Bernie Feldstein starred in the same dynamic in the film’s female heiress, Super nerds by Olivia Wilde, along with Kaitlyn Dever.

It is inevitable, for that and other almost infinite reasons, not to speak or not to notice the importance of an actor’s physique in his work. For something Christian Bale changes weight as he changes roles. However, offstage everything could or should be different. Social media has exposed celebrities to continuous physical scrutiny that they previously only suffered in their work appearances and in those stolen from the press. Now it is their own followers who fill each post with thousands of comments, positive or negative, about your photos.

Of course, it will not be the first time that someone with influence in the networks confesses that the comments create complexes or anxiety to be always perfect, that after each impressive post there are 10 photo attempts, after each pose, another 10 discarded because defects appeared physical, etc. But Jonah Hill (one of the actors who have released the most swear words in the cinema) has wanted to settle this issue, and he has not done so by abandoning social networks like others, but by asking his followers to stop talking about his physique. Neither good nor bad nor politely, he has asked that it cease to be a topic of conversation.









And it hasn’t, as you might think, after a wave of negative comments. It is evident that the actor has lost weight since its inception and no longer responds to that comic trope that we alluded to at the beginning. However, after stating that he has freed himself from many of those complexes, among which was not being able to show himself without a shirt even to his family and friends until he was 30 years old, the actor affirms that the praise does not help either.

What you want is to stop thinking about your physique, to stop feeling that your weight or appearance is the result of comments with each appearance, neither praise nor criticism, remove the physical from the conversation.

