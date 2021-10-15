Hypex reveals the arrival of Will Smith’s skin

The last season of Fortnite It has definitely not been going unnoticed, mixing characters and franchises that fans weren’t expecting to see in Epic Games’ notorious battle royale. Yes Ariana Grande , Rick & Morty and DC Comics characters and Street fighter Weren’t enough, a new leak shows one of the most surprising additions to the game yet.

A new leak from Twitter user @HYPEX reveals the arrival of a new costume from Will Smith which will apparently enter Fortnite. The skin, which you can see below, appears to be inspired by Smith’s costume as Mike Lowrey in the movie franchise. Bad boys.

It is not clear at this time if the skin of Will Smith will come into the game and what other additional cosmetics could be included in the same package. And even then, fans of the actor will surely want to see some of his other characters in the game, be it Agent J from Men in Black (especially given Fortnite’s current alien-themed season), Deadshot from Suicide Squad, or Captain Hiller from the Independence Day .









The skin of Fortnite with the theme of Bad Boys comes after the release of Bad boys for life in early 2020, which was aimed at bringing a significant update to the Buddy Cop movie series. With a fourth movie already in the works, it definitely seems to have paid off.

“What we tried to do, which was really critical and important to me, was not to try to make the old movies again.”Smith said about Bad boys from 1995 and Bad Boys II from 2003 in an interview last year. “You had to take time into account, you had to take into account how the characters would have grown. And the reason it took so long is because you didn’t want to do it just to get cash. You know, ‘Hey, everyone loves sequels, let’s make a sequel‘”.

“I was wrong in a couple of my last sequelsSmith continued. “You know, I wasn’t happy with the Men in Black sequel. I’m going to keep it real: sometimes I say ‘everyone is going to love it’ and they aren’t going to love it He said laughing. “You know, because I’ve seen it sometimes and I know they’re not going to love it, but it’s an expensive movie. But this time … it’s so good “.