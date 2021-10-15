Halloween comes to video games; from ‘Fortnite’ to ‘Rocket League’

MEXICO CITY.

Lhe Halloween season is very important in various parts of the world and video game developers know this, which is why they develop special events or cosmetics according to the festivities.

Halloween is not only important for the cultural part that it entails, but also because it generates a good economic spill. In the United States alone, a record $ 10 billion Halloween spending is expected this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

So it is not surprising that video game developers take advantage, since although the events within the games are free, some cosmetics are for sale.

APEX LEGENDS

To celebrate Halloween there is the Monsters Within event with several surprises. The first is the return of the Shadow Royale mode in which there is a confrontation between three players and, as they fall, they are brought back to life in Shadow Form to take revenge.

To this will be added the new map in Arenas called Encore and there will be new cosmetic items according to the dates available through offers and packages in the official store.

ROCKET LEAGUE

This week the event started Haunted hallows on Rocket league, the video game that combines soccer and racing cars, with the presence of the Dark Knight, Batman.

Developer Psyonix has reached an agreement with Warner Bros. for new Event Challenges featuring themed items of Super Villains from Batman.

Haunted hallows, which will be available until November 1, will also feature a limited-time mode called Gotham City Rumble that will have power-ups for characters like Joker and Harley.

In terms of cars, the 1989 Batmobile, the Dark Knight’s Tumbler and the 2016 Batmobile will be available.

BLACK DESSERT ONLINE

The developer Pear Abyss indicated that starting this week an event with a visual Steampunk style will begin and that it will be available until November 10.

Gamers will be able to enjoy mini-games such as the red light, green light style that was famous for The Squid Game. In another, they will try to predict the winner of a fight between Oog No. 4 and Oog No. 5 and there will be missions with dice events.









In addition, the community will be gifted a DLC pack worth more than $ 35 that includes the Mystery Craftsman Memory Pack, 5 scrolls of more than 300% combat experience and skill points, among others.

FORTNITE

The gamers of this battle royale will be able to enjoy Unbrained Nightmare within the game.

This event will have a section with a Creative Fortnite showcase, that is, made by the community with maps, minigames and other experiences.

What’s more, Fortnite will feature iconic creatures from Universal Studio coming to the Item Shop like the Frankenstein Monster and The Mummy.

When it comes to cosmetics, classics like “Canija” and “Encajado” are returning to the store now with shiny new versions of their spectral styles.

More surprises will be announced for Unbrained Nightmare later.

CALL OF DUTY

The videogame Call of Duty Warzone will have an event called The Haunting which will begin this October 19.

Although few details have been given, it is known that there will be zombies added to the map and a change in the musical theme.

In terms of cosmetics there will be two skins inspired by villains from the horror genre. The first is Ghostface, the killer from the popular Scream saga, and the second is Donnie Darko’s rabbit.

