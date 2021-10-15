Fortnite. J Balvin’s skin leaks

Digital Millennium

Thanks to a leak of what will be the seventh season of Fortnite, it has been revealed that J Balvin, one of the most listened to artists in the world, will arrive at the popular video game. This will not be the first time that the reggaeton player will collaborate with the game ‘battle royale’ by Epic Games since last October 31, 2020, Balvin offered a virtual concert.

The Colombian has already participated in other video game franchises such as Pokémon, FIFA 20 and in a 2019 anime film titled Human Lost.

When and how to get the Balvin skin?

J Balvin would join the Idol Series, along with other artists such as Marshmello, Major Lazer or Ariana Grande. For now, absolutely nothing else is known regarding the J Balvin skin in Fortnite, such as its price or its release date, except that if it has been leaked it would be because it is currently in the game’s file system.

What song sounds during the ’emote’ or gesture of J Balvin in Fortnite?

But the outfit or skin of Colombian singer J Balvin does not arrive alone, since he will have a emote or own gesture. The song that is heard during this emote by J Balvin in Fortnite is one of his most recent successes: In Da Getto. In this song, the Colombian singer collaborates with American artist Skrillex.









So most likely J Balvin will be sold in the Fortnite store for a somewhat high price. And in case you are not a follower of the singer, Epic Games has made the offer very tempting, since the images show that it will have different very striking aspects, something very distinctive of the Colombian, as well as a tempting retro backpack.

It should be noted that these images were obtained thanks to a leak from the always reliable twitter user @HYPEX, however there has been no official confirmation from the game, nor a date on the launch of the skin

Fortnite numbers go up

Epic Games registered an increase in its player portfolio due to the number of fans of Ariana Grande who opened their Fortnite account just to attend the free 15-minute concert on the first day of broadcast it registered 1,050,157 viewers on Twitch alone.

What other skins are coming to Fortnite?

Between Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 August, many Fortnite skins such as those of Will Smith and Morty, from the famous Rick and Morty series.

How did social media react?

The comments on the different social networks did not wait with these leaks. Different users have come out for and against Jose’s participation in Fortnite.

