Will Smith: his career, his new projects and his autobiographical book in which he discovers his darkest moments

Smith’s story begins in Wynnefield, the middle-class neighborhood in West Philadelphia where his parents moved the family when he was two years old. “For a young black family from the 1970s, this was the closest thing to the American dream you could have “, writes about brick houses huddled in rows. In the book, he talks about what he describes as one of the defining experiences of his life: watching, at the age of nine, his father hit his mother on the head. It was not the only act of violence that Smith saw against his father growing up, but this particular incident, he writes, “has defined who I am.” His brother jumped up, trying to intervene. His sister fled, hiding in her bedroom. Smith remembers that he froze, too scared to do anything. He never discussed the violence with his father, who defended his son’s career until he died in 2016. “My father tormented me. And he was also one of the most incredible men I have ever met.”Smith writes, noting that it was his father who instilled in him his sense of loyalty and his perfectionism. “It was one of the greatest blessings of my life and also one of my greatest sources of pain.”

For decades, Smith has viewed himself as a coward. His desire to please people, entertain the crowd and make us all laugh, he explains, is based, at least in part, on the belief that if he supported everyone, his father, his classmates, his fans, smiling, they would not violently attack him or the people he loved. If he could continue to make his mother proud through her accomplishments, he reasoned, perhaps she would forgive his childish inaction. “What you have come to understand as ‘Will Smith,’ the alien-slaying MC, the huge movie star, is largely a construction, a carefully crafted and perfected character, designed to protect myself,” he writes. Later he says: “Comedy deactivates all negativity. It is impossible to be angry, hateful or violent when you are doubled over with laughter.”

Giorgio Armani jacket, Dior Men sweater, Dolce & Gabbana pants, Marsèll shoes, Falke socks, Akila sunglasses and Fabergé rings. Renell Medrano

“I felt that the fact of having completed a stage in my life and the death of my father were combined. I could never have said these things about my father beating my mother, “Smith told me.” I could never have talked about it while he was alive. “.









The process of writing a book was difficult, in part because Smith wanted to be wary of passages where his story intersected with the stories of others. When he finished the first draft of the manuscript, he summoned the people who appear most in it in Miami, especially family and lifelong friends. “I read to them what I had written about them,” Smith told me. “He had to get 25 people to come to Miami and listen to what he was saying about them, because he knew they would have to live with it forever.”

It was at that meeting that Will spoke to his mother for the first time about the times his father hit her. “It was literally the first time we talked about it,” Smith told me. “She had never listened to my perception of what happened. So it was really cathartic in a way. It was great. But it was a brutal couple of weeks. It was brutal.”

The book fills in the details of Smith’s youth: how he went from rapping in his friend DJ Jazzy Jeff’s basement to winning a Grammy with him –They were the first hip-hop artists to achieve it–; how he spent his money on cars and girlfriends before borrowing a few thousand dollars from a local drug lord to pay for his move to Los Angeles, where he ended up making a casting for the title role of The prince of Bel Air at a party at Quincy Jones’ house. How he exploded against his first love after she was unfaithful to him; how his first marriage, to Sheree Zampino, ended under the weight of his growing ambition, with the divorce papers delivered on Valentine’s Day; and how his jealousy of Tupac Shakur, a childhood friend of his second wife, Jada, prevented him from speaking to the legendary rapper before his death.

“I was totally open to what, I think, was a fresh display of the fruits of human experience.”

Manson mentions that he told Smith, “One of my conditions for this to work is that everything has to be on the table. There can’t be a PR person who comes in and says, ‘No, that chapter has to go away.” Smith more than agreed, recalls Manson: “Throughout the process, certain things came up, and he would say to me, ‘Why not, let’s put it.’ I was worried that a lot of things would be eliminated. He was shocked, like, ‘Yeah, that’s a bit disgusting. Let’s just leave it there.’