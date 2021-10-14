A quiet afternoon?

What was to be a fun afternoon at baseball has turned into a nightmare for a star like Tom Cruise. Everyone wonders what is wrong with his face.

This was reported from a fan page

There are those who have simply limited themselves to reporting the presence of Tom Cruise in the Dodgers field, sharing the aforementioned photo. There is no mention of the swelling that appears to show up in the picture.

Giants giant screen

The Hollywood star went, along with his son Connor, to Oracle Park in San Francisco, to watch the game between the Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Obviously, his presence was noticed and the public went crazy when they saw him.




Shortly before

Of course, a fan had taken a selfie with the Hollywood star before arriving at the stadium and it did not seem so bad.

Swollen face, unknown reason

Accustomed to a slim figure and a face anchored in an eternal youth with a perfect smile, the Tom Cruise this time seemed like a different person.

In summer it already happened

Puffy, with the shapes of his face rounded, rumors about possible touch-ups soared on social networks. Rumors that the actor, who will turn 60 in July 2022, has always denied.

Is it really Tom Cruise?

In fact, there are many people who on social networks have embraced the theory that it is deep fake or, directly, a type that looks like it. For example, this tweeter recalls that Danny Glover is 1.92 meters tall, while Tom Cruise is 1.70 meters tall. The photo has made him suspicious.

A stuntman to go to baseball with your son?

With what they like the theories of the doubles of Hollywood stars, not to embrace it at this moment. But of course, it is ugly, as a father, to send a stuntman to see a game that he attended with his son.

Norm McDonald

But on social networks, jokes are common and, in this case, the name of Norm McDonald has come to the fore on several occasions. The late comedian not only resembles Tom Cruise, but made a reference to the actor in the event of his passing. Too many coincidences not to mention.

They look alike

And then there’s the fact that, in this case, they look pretty much the same.

More comparisons

Another wise comparison has been made by various tweeters with Chris O’Donell. Well shot

Jeff Gordon?

Another apt resemblance and an idea for a Hollywood biopic about the life of the Nascar driver. Tom Cruise was sure to be excited about the project

Had to go out

What seemed clear is that the jokes at the cost of ‘Mission Impossible’ were going to come out and they did it in a pretty funny way.

How complicated is it?

Man, it may be something strange but that it is recognizable is a fact and you just have to see how the people in the stands were around him.

Giants photo

The official account of the Giants shared this frame of the actor. You are not always lucky enough to have Tom Cruise in the stands. Even if it’s not him.

More defenders

Again, a call not to body shaming people on social networks, assuming that it is weight gain that has led to this aspect of Tom Cruise. Either way, absolutely right.

Medication? Can be

Few people have taken into account that Tom Cruise’s appearance may be due to a medication that retains fluid or caused him to swell. If so, many tweets would have to be deleted.

But is he or is he not Tom Cruise?

Seeing the drift that the debate has taken on social networks, it indicates that in 30 years the matter will continue to be discussed. Was it or wasn’t it Tom Cruise?

Starstruck

And while social networks burn, this man took advantage of the fact that he had one of the biggest Hollywood stars by his side, to ask for a photo. And Tom Cruise, not only did it, but gave him his legendary smile. And this is Tom Cruise, beyond his appearance, a star who has been at the top for 40 years for details like this.

ALSO: Suri Cruise’s last appearance

