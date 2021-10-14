Three movies to watch this weekend on Netflix

Although the week has been the most atypical, since many have enjoyed a very long bridge marked by the National Holiday, we are not going to deny that we were already VERY looking forward to it. the weekend of October 15, 16 and 17. With it, of course, in Readings we bring you the best proposals so that you do not spend hours choosing which movie to watch on Netflix.

It was one of the great premieres of 2019 and, after succeeding at the box office, ‘Little Women’ finally arrives on Netflix. Based on the book written by Louisa May Alcott, this version by Greta Gerwig has managed to win over critics and audiences thanks to an ambitious proposal

Along with this film, Netflix premieres this weekend one of its great bets for the season: ‘The forgotten battle’. A film about World War II that focuses on the 1944 Battle of the Scheldt Estuary, which took place on the island of Walcheren, Zeeland. Finally, after celebrating Spanish Cinema Day this week, in Readings we reviewed one of the national proposals that are part of the catalog of the video-on-demand platform: ‘Do not be afraid’.

Little women

It was one of the 2019 movies. Shortly before the coronavirus paralyzed our lives, the latest adaptation of the classic ‘Little Women’, a book written by Louisa May Alcott that has been brought to the big screen so many times, was released. In the hands of Greta Gerwig, this feature film became one of the best feature films of the year and is now coming to Netflix

Synopsis of ‘Little Women’

‘Little Women’ tells the story of four sisters, Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg. ANDn flat adolescence, young women live in Massachusetts in the mid-1800s, just after the American Civil War. Determined to live by their own standards, the four of them must face the challenge of reaching adulthood guided by their mother, Mrs. March, and backed by the fortune of their Aunt March. Together they will survive difficult times and try to pursue the desires of girls their age.

Protagonists of ‘Little Women’

As its name suggests, ‘Little Women’ is focused on the female characters, who are the ones who really carry the weight of the whole plot. The four March sisters are played by top international actresses, such as Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen, and Florence Pugh. The other two Marches that appear, mother and aunt, are not far behind, since under them are Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. For its part, the only male role that has any relevance is Laurie, played by Timotheé Chalamet.









Why watch ‘Little Women’?

When Louis May Alcott wrote ‘Little Women’ in 1868, little did the author know that she would become a true icon of feminist literature. Every generation has its ‘Little Women’ and Greta Gerwig’s film becomes a perfect tribute 151 years later. The filmmaker manages to capture the essence of Alcott with complex and colorful characters. In addition, Gerwig’s version is the first to break with the chronological story of the novel, to give way to an ambitious story in which the past, the decisions of the present and the consequences of the future take on great importance.

The forgotten battle

Among the quality titles that Netflix has yet to release is ‘The Forgotten Battle’. The film, which recovers the platform’s commitment to movies related to World War II, will see the light this coming Friday, October 15 with one of the most forgotten and unknown stories of the largest war conflict in history.

Synopsis of ‘The Forgotten Battle’

‘The Forgotten Battle’ is a Belgian-Dutch film that focuses on the 1944 Battle of the Scheldt estuary, the which took place on the island of Walcheren (Zealand). The fiction will follow the lives of three young men: a Dutch boy who fights on the German side, an English pilot who flies without an engine, and a Zeeland girl who reluctantly joins the Resistance. All three must face momentous decisions not only for their own freedom, but also for those of others.

Protagonists of ‘The Forgotten Battle’

‘The forgotten battle’ It has a first-rate cast, including Tom Felton, whom many fans remember for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series. In addition, the fiction also features the performances of other famous actors such as Gijs Blom, Susan Radder, Jamie Flatters or Mark van Eeuwen, among others.

Why watch ‘The Forgotten Battle’?

‘The forgotten battle’ reviews one of the key moments in the recent history of mankind, as is the Second World War. This film is inspired by a real battle, which, despite being quite unknown to the general public, was transcendental for the subsequent development of the war, since it meant the liberation of the area of ​​the Netherlands from the Nazi regime. The feature film, moreover, was already released in this country at the beginning of the year and received good comments from the critics, which suggests that it will not disappoint the millions of Netflix subscribers either.

Do not be afraid

To close the weekend, nothing better than recovering one of the many Spanish films that Netflix has in its extensive catalog. It is about ‘Do not be afraid’, a feature film in which a young woman tries to rebuild her life after a complicated past.

Synopsis of ‘Do not be afraid’

‘Do not be afraid’ tells the story of Silvia, a 25-year-old girl who hides a dark past, since his childhood was marked by sexual abuse, which has marked the rest of his life. The protagonist of the story is afraid of people, as they remind her of everything she had to face when she was little. However, he makes a drastic decision: to rebuild his life and face all his fears.

Protagonist of ‘Do not be afraid’

Michelle Jenner is in charge of giving life to Silvia in ‘Don’t be afraid’, a 25-year-old girl with a tough past. The interpreter is well known for having participated in series such as ‘Isabel’ or ‘Los Hombres de Paco’. Alongside her appear other renowned actors in Spain such as Nuria Gago, who plays Maite; Lluís Homar, as Silvia’s father; and Belén Rueda, who is the mother of the protagonist.

Why watch ‘Don’t be afraid’?

‘Don’t be afraid’ was the last film by one of the great directors of the country: Montxo Armendáriz. Ten years after its premiere, it does not seem a bad idea to vindicate his figure as a director with this wonderful and tough film, in which a subject as complex as sexual abuse is portrayed. The feature film could also be considered one of the best roles of Michelle Khmer, which is spectacular from beginning to end.