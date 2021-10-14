this will be the Galaxy Cup 2.0

The close relationship between Samsung and Epic Games It is something that comes a long way: when Fortnite came to Android, Samsung got a temporary exclusive so that only users of certain Galaxy devices could access the game. A few months later, the Glow skin arrived, only available for some Samsung phones and tablets.

Now, the South Korean company has just announced an exclusive event for Android devices: the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 2.0, or Galaxy Cup 2.0, which will be held next Sunday, August 29 and, among other prizes, will allow players to win a new outfit. In addition, it will be the first tournament of the Arsenal limited time mode, the most popular among mobile players.

A maximum of 25 games per player

Samsung today announced the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 2.0, or Galaxy Cup 2.0, an exclusive event for Android devices that It will be held next Sunday, August 29. As we said, it will be carried out with the Arsenal limited time mode and will consist of a single session of 3 hours.









In that session, each player will be able to participate in a maximum of 25 games, each with a duration between 10 and 13 minutes. The games will only be valid if they are started before the window of that session closes.

In Arsenal mode, all players start with the same weapon and eliminating another player will help to level up, or what is the same, to have a less powerful weapon. In this way, the first player to get go through all the weapons, from the best to the worst, you will get a victory that will help you to score points within the competition.

The scoring system will be as follows: for each victory achieved, each player will get a total of 7 points; for each player eliminated, 1 point; and for each game played, you will earn another point. The tiebreakers will be determined according to the total of points obtained, total of victories in the session and total of seconds survived in all the games.

Of course, to participate in any game of the event, players must be at least 13 years old, depending on the age required in the player’s country of residence. If you are under 18 years of age or the age of majority defined by your country, you must have the authorization of your father, mother or legal guardian.

Among the prizes that players can get, we find an exclusive outfit, the Retro Hands Galaxy backpack (reactive), a Portal Vortex weapon wrap, and finally Flamelaxy spray or graffiti.

More information | Epic games