This is what LeBron James looks like in Fortnite

Epic Games has officially announced the LeBron James skin in Fortnite, which will be available in the in-game item store starting July 15. The popular NBA player arrives in two different outfits, one of which is focused on sponsoring the new movie Space Jam: New Legends.

LeBron James’s basic look in Fortnite is the character himself in a hoodie and jacket. This suit has two versions, a dark one with all the black garments and gold details, and one with the gray sweatshirt. These two styles also affect the other objects of the character, such as the pickaxe and the hang glider.



As usual in Fortnite, the new characters arrive in the game with packs complete that include the skin, a peak, a hang glider and a celebration. In this case, there is the peak El león, the hang glider Alas extended and the dance El sielenciador, to silence the rest of the players in the game.

The skin LeBron James’ also includes the King’s Backpack item, featuring a golden lion’s head crown and shoulder pads.

LeBron James ‘Skin’ in Fortnite with the King’s Backpack





Epic games

Space Jam: New Legends

LeBron James ‘Skin’ TuneSquad

LeBron James in Fortnite with the TuneSquad shirt Epic games

LeBron James promotional skin for the movie Space Jam: New Legends is sold separately. The skin Basic includes the NBA player in the TuneSquad gear, ready to play some basketball games or to achieve victory in the Battle Royale.

This suit also has an alternate version in which LeBron James wears a turquoise T-shirt with some drawn studs. With this set, Epic Games releases the Ultimate Backpack to complement the adventurous look.

LeBron James wearing the Taco Tuesday t-shirt Epic games

For the most fans of the famous NBA player, Epic Games puts on sale this July 15 a pack complete including all skins LeBron James and all the items mentioned above. In addition, in all aspects and variants James wears his new custom Nike LeBron 19 shoes.

