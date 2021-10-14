This is war: Johanna San Miguel congratulates Hugo García and Luciana Fuster for nomination to The most beautiful faces | Shows

Luciana Fuster and Hugo García were nominated for The 100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World 2021. After that, Johanna San Miguel took a few minutes of the program to congratulate the models for their participation in the international contest.

In the edition of this October 13 of This is war, a note was prepared that talks about the nomination of the reality boys in said contest.

“Wow, what pride, how beautiful for the program, for all the people who follow them” Johanna said excitedly after seeing the report.

For his part, Gian Piero Díaz explained what is the form of voting so that the public can choose the Peruvian participants in said contest. "There are the networks so that you can vote, please. In order for them to vote for Hugo or Luciana, they have to give it a 'like' and comment on their photo ", he pointed out.









Likewise, Johanna San Miguel joked with Hugo García by telling him that he was embarrassed by his nomination.

“It gives you roche, in front of the camera he is humble, but behind the scenes, (you say) respect the little face,” commented the figure from América TV with laughter. “Hugo plays humble, but he’s happy to be nominated”, Luciana added.

It is worth mentioning that, The 100 most beautiful faces in the world 2021 It has been carried out since 1990 and its main objective is to reward the appearance of female and male celebrities around the world.

Our compatriots will face world-renowned figures, such as Dua Lipa, Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, William Levy, among others.