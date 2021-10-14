this is how cinema and series have reflected the epidemic

Since the mid-1980s, audiovisuals have drawn numerous stories about HIV, its spread and its social and political effects.

‘Philadelphia’ was the first major Hollywood film to address a disease that is also present in ‘All about my mother’, by Pedro Almodóvar

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), which causes the development of AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), became official in 1984. Three years earlier, in October 1981, the first case was detected in Spain. The virus caused havoc, especially in the beginning in the homosexual community, stigmatized as the propagator of a pandemic that was soon discovered to affect the most diverse spheres. The cinema and television did not take long to broach the subject. Little by little, the virus has found in the audiovisual a more realistic, logical and equanimous approach.

One of the first films with some repercussion was ‘The Wild Nights’ (1992), first-person portrait of the bisexual writer, musician and filmmaker Cyril Collard, who documented his situation from the moment he was diagnosed as HIV positive. The film shuns any time of self-pity by addressing the subject in the first person. Collard passed away shortly before the premiere.

One year later, now From Hollywood, ‘Philadelphia’ (1993) approached AIDS from another perspective: Tom Hanks plays a lawyer for a prestigious Philadelphia law firm who is fired when his bosses find out that he is gay and has contracted AIDS. Jonathan Demme’s film focuses on the main character’s claim for unfair dismissal, but, although timidly, it exposes the reaction of American society to the collective fear caused by the virus.

Before, in Germany, the always polemicist and militant Rosa von Prahuein made ‘A virus does not know morality’ (1986), in which the effect of AIDS was raised from a comic perspective, not without critical realism: the owner of a gay sauna sees his business in danger due to the virus. Precisely in 1986 the model Gia Carangi died, also born in Philadelphia, one of the first women known to have died of HIV. Angelina Jolie gave him life in ‘Gia’ (1998), a ‘biopic’ to use – albeit with a script by Jay McInerney, author of the celebrated 1984 novel ‘Neon Lights’ – which emphasizes his conflicting romantic relationships and the consumption of cocaine and heroin.









Recurring theme

AIDS would be a recurring theme in American independent cinema. ‘Parting glances’ (1986), one of Steve Buscemi’s first notable performances, reflected the situation of gays and AIDS during Ronald Reagan’s tenure, while Gregg Araki’s compulsive ‘Live to the End’ (1992) , took the subject to the limits of nihilism by recounting the relationship between a homosexual film critic and a hustler, both infected, who embark on a journey to nowhere under the slogan of ‘fuck the world’. The telefilm ‘On the edge of doubt’ (1993) approached the origins of AIDS from the experiences by epidemiologist Don Francis (Matthew Modine), one of the first to detect a specific pattern in homosexuals who died from a cause not yet determined in 1980.

Dramatic Trigger

AIDS, although not as the main theme, but a dramatic trigger, It is present in films such as ‘Todo sobre mi madre’ (1999), by Pedro Almodóvar, or ‘Estiu 1993’ (2017), by Carla Simón. Also in ‘Peter’s friends’ (1992), in which Kenneth Branagh brought together a group of friends so that one of them would tell that he had contracted the disease. The last great film on the subject is without a doubt ‘120 beats per minute’ (2017), in which its director, Robin Campillo, evokes in the first person the way in which, in the early 90s, a group of French activists tried to raise awareness about AIDS. ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ (2013), with Matthew McConaughey, is interesting because it tells the story of a heterosexual cowboy and drug addict who was diagnosed with HIV.

The series

The television setting has been equally conducive. Russell T. Davies, the creator of the iconic ‘Queer as folk’, premiered on HBO last January the miniseries ‘It’s a sin’, on the spread of the virus in London in the 1980s. Also recent are the choral series ‘Pose’ (2018-2021), by Ryan Murphy, X-ray of the Latino and Afro-American ‘underground’ and LGTBIQ + scene in New York of the same decade, where AIDS hovers around several of its characters, and ‘Halston’ (2021), also the creation of Murphy, around the fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick (Ewan McGregor), who died in 1990 as a result of lung cancer after having been detected the virus.