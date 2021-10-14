The romantic wedding of Grace Gummer, daughter of Meryl Streep, and Mark Ronson

Ronson himself has shared on his Instagram the first photo with his wife, accompanied by this romantic message. “To my true love … unexpectedly you made 45 the best year of my life without a doubt. And I’m sure it will take me another 45 years to become a man worthy of your love. from these birthdays by your side until my last day. And beyond. Forever yours (and yes, we are married) “.

The bride wore a light dress with a cape and a V-neckline, and Mark wore a navy blue suit, white tie, and two-tone shoes. The guest list was reduced compared to what was expected due to the Covid and the link was outdoors. The newlyweds have received countless messages of affection from Lady Gaga, Rita Wilson, Zac Posen, Sam Smith or Margherita Missoni.

This is the second marriage for both of us. Grace filed for divorce from the musician and actor from NomadlandTay strathairn in April 2020, just six months after their wedding. Ronson was married to the French actress Josphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018, and previously engaged to Rashida Jones (in 2003).









Grace Grace has participated in films such as Smash, American Horror Story, Mr. Robot and A Teacher; The groom, in his work as a producer, won an Oscar in the category of Best Original Song for Shallow, from the movie A star has been born starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga; in addition to several Grammy Awards (for the album Back to Black, by Amy Winehouse, or themes like Locked Out of Heaven and Uptown funk from Bruno Mars, or Electricity, from Dua Lipa).