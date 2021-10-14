The dark ending of “Pretty Woman” that Julia Roberts refused to film and few know

The end of the movie “Pretty Woman” It could be different from what is known, since the script dictated something different from what was recorded.

Actress Julia Roberts did not like the original ending of the film. He told Variety that he auditioned for a film named 3,000 and it was the same name as the original script for the film that was released in 1991.

After being selected for the film, they gave her a copy of the original script, in order to prepare her character. As he read it, he discovered that the end for Vivian was more tragic, so at one point he considered not giving him the role.

From what that first version of the film, he described, had a harsher ending. “They threw my character out of the car, I threw the money on him, as payment for his services rendered, and Edward Lewis would walk away, leaving her in a dark and abandoned alley”, so he would go back to where he came from.

The change in the ending was a consequence of Disney buying the film’s script, because the studio that was going to produce it originally went bankrupt, so after being notified that it had been selected, it was left without a job.









At the time, he wondered about what would happen to the story, “that movie was the least Disney I’ve ever read”.

The film was then directed by Gary Marshall and Roberts was offered the role of Vivian again, but the story now had a couple of changes and, according to the actress’s words, history was already in his comfort zone.

The performance of the native of Georgia, United States, earned her the Golden Globe in 1991, in the category of best actress and was nominated for the Oscar and the Bafta Awards.